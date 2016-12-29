Amory businessman passes away
By Ray Van Dusen | 12:59 pm | December 29, 2016 | News
Barry Strevel, who established JBS Construction Co. and was active on the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors, passed away Wednesday at his Destin, Florida condo, according to multiple sources.
Strevel, 60, was a developer and also ran Republican for the District 7 seat in the Mississippi Senate last year.
Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete at this time.
