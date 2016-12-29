Supervisors table surplus radio action

ABERDEEN – During the Dec. 21 board of supervisors meeting, Monroe County Administrator Evan Adams reiterated the city of Amory’s interest in purchasing a number of surplus radios, an issue mentioned in a previous meeting.

“The 13 radios are not being used, and the city has agreed to buy them at $200 a piece,” Adams said.

District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism asked if the radios, previously used by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, could be passed down to volunteer fire departments instead.

“We can put them to use or we can sell them. I just don’t want them sitting around,” said Adams, who added there may be more radios available.

The issue was tabled pending more investigation for the radios’ better purpose.

In other business, the board approved the bid of $33,579.33 from Larry Clark Chevrolet for the purchase of a new Chevy Silverado for Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell. The purchase is already budgeted.

Cantrell told the board he will have to purchase a defibrillator for the Monroe County Detention Center, which can be purchased through the MCSO’s canteen fund. Since Cantrell took office in 2012, two prisoners have died at the jail.

The board approved to contribute $350 for the cremation of the late Joanna Brown. According to Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer, the board’s policy is to consult with the local Department of Human Services director for direction when such requests are made. Brown had received S.N.A.P. benefits from June 2009 until the time of her death, according to information presented from the DHS.

Boozer also reported the county will receive $898,000 from the Tennessee Valley Authority through an annual payment the county receives as a result of bridges over the waterway. Historically, the county had received two payments per year totaling approximately $1 million.

District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan thanked road manager Sonny Clay and his workers for the work they’ve done in his district for the year. Cantrell conveyed the same message on a countywide scale.

“We have so many calls when we have severe weather, and his hands are out there covering those roads after hours,” Cantrell said.

In a similar sentiment, District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan appeared before the board to praise the supervisors and all other elected county officials.

The board received, approved and filed amendments and notices of grant and agreement awards regarding projects on McKenzie, Caldwell and Weaver Creek roads, as well as quarterly accrual reports for these projects.

County engineer Kyle Strong told the board once contracts are approved from Cademy Contracting LLC for the construction of the Weaver Creek bank stabilization, work can begin.

In other business, the board approved:

• An order filing the daily log of meals served to prisoners during November, which totaled 13,729 meals.

• A recommendation for members of the county’s airport advisory board with the only difference of the previous board being the resignation of Dr. Walter Crosby and the addition of Gill Dishongh, both of Columbus. The two have aircrafts stored at the Monroe County Airport.

• An order for Mitchell, McNutt & Sams, P.A. to prepare legal work regarding a potential industrial project.