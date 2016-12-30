Nursing home residents experience other’s acts of doing good
AMORY – Thomas Paine, one of the founding fathers of the United States, once said, “My religion is to do good.” Doing good fulfills a pattern set forth by an itinerant preacher of long ago, characterized by the writer Luke as One “who went about doing good,” as recorded in Acts 10:38.
The time of year, when His birth is celebrated, accentuates the significance of people doing good for one another.
Residents of River Place were among those recently blessed by a group of ladies in Hamilton who made it their mission to do just that. Their collaborative effort is named Hands and Feet Ministry, based out of Hamilton’s Fig Hill Church.
Patsy Willis is a member of the group and has a mother at River Place.
“I have visited there a lot and noticed that some of the bibs were worn out, and some ladies had no bibs at all. The bibs need to be washed before every meal,” Willis said. “We saw some bibs made by another church for the Care Center of Aberdeen. We were able to get the materials for around $2 per bib. Our group at Fig Hill has been active for around three years now and has been able to minister to a variety of needs, from helping people struggling with handicaps and disease to funding accounts for inmates to buy needed items.”
Another group of ladies at Bethel Apostolic Church in Amory created stuffed animals crafted from wash cloths for River Place residents. Faye Collier and other ladies at Bethel have made small stuffed animals from bath cloths and dish cloths. The pattern was seen posted on social media, and the ladies took it from there.
“We first made the rabbits from bath cloths to give at Easter. We made teddy bears from dish cloths to give at Christmas, but couldn’t get enough made in time. The rabbits were easier to make, so we ended up giving out both rabbits and bears at Christmas. The residents were happy to receive them, whether Easter rabbits or Christmas teddy bears,” Collier said.
Meanwhile, just down Earl Frye Boulevard, Santa Claus recently found his way over to Diversicare to visit residents and staff alike and spread holiday cheer.
“I told Santa that I wished for good health for my family and me. I have two grandkids in college. I came here a year ago bedridden and now I’m walking again. I’ve come a long way,” said Yvonne King, one of the residents Santa visited.
“There’s something that everyone can do to help somebody if you pause to consider,” Willis said.
