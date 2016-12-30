The Year 2016: A retrospective of 365 days worth of change, cheers and tears

For Monroe County, the year 2016 was quite an impressionable year on its history. Many of us were glued to national television weekly to watch one of our own sing songs. One community reflected on a five-year milestone that forever changed its future. County government welcomed a few fresh faces in January while one municipality’s government welcomed one fresh face and several returning ones for its top decision-making posts in May.

Like any other year, there were influential people who passed away and wicked weather fronts that blew through the region. Through 52 weeks of news, here are a number of blurbs that summarized what you may have forgotten or what you may never forget from 2016.

January

The year of news began Jan. 3 with the swearing in of 19 officials elected in the November 2015 county election. Those individuals will hold their offices until 2020.

Following floods that ravaged parts of the county on Christmas Day 2015, the board of supervisors approves local emergency proclamations in its first meeting of the new administration. The county is later awarded federal assistance.

Becker native Trent Harmon makes his national television debut during the Little Rock auditions of the last season of “American Idol,” the first of many future television appearances to follow. He unanimously gained his golden ticket to Hollywood Week by celebrity judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick, Jr.

Another local viral sensation, Mike Jones of Smithville, makes waves online by videobombing his daughters dancing to the rap song, “Watch Me (Whip Nae/Nae)” beginning the last week of 2015, and he makes his national television debut on “Fox and Friends” on New Year’s Day. He is featured on the “Today Show” and Nickelodeon’s “Crashletes” later in 2016 all thanks to a video that garnered millions of views from across the world.

Former Amory mayor and alderman Howard Boozer passes away Jan. 11 at the age of 67 due to medical complications.

KBR, a contractor company at Tronox in Hamilton, announces the layoff of 69 employees of its Brown & Root division.

The board of supervisors approves interlocal tax agreements with the cities of Aberdeen and Amory in that advalorem tax collections will be absorbed by the county tax collector’s office.

Aberdeen’s Salute to Service Awards honor retired educator Dwight McComb and late civil rights champion General Lee Young.

In unrelated incidents two days and miles apart, two Monroe County men lose their lives, while two others are charged with murder. Aberdeen police arrested Charles Courtney Thompson after he allegedly shot Troy Weaver and Everett Morgan at Cullum Apartments. Weaver lost his life in the Jan. 13 shooting. An altercation between two men in Splunge led to the arrest of Stanley Joe Pace of Alexander City, Alabama by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after he allegedly mutilated and murdered Ronnie Duke of Amory with a replica Civil War sword and dumped his body in a secluded garbage dump.

Nettleton’s Walmart Express is one of 154 Walmarts in the United States closing at the end of January. The closure is part of a corporate decision to close several Walmart locations internationally.

Two suspects, Willie Stafford and Ethan Stanford, wanted in connection to a burglary in Smithville are arrested in West Virginia and extradited back to Monroe County.

A new administration of the board of supervisors spurs a joint meeting with the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen to discuss a long-sought interlocal agreement to seek funding to replace the Matubby Creek bridge. To date, no action has been taken by Aberdeen officials to sign the interlocal agreement.

Dr. Bill Rogers, who had taken a new work position in Oxford, steps down as president of the Amory School District. Dr. Marquette Rogers takes over as board president.

West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French is named the district Administrator of the Year, and Amory High School teacher Beth Chambers is named Teacher of the Year.

Mississippi Highway Patrolman Randy Ginn of Amory is promoted to chief of the uniform division of the MHP.

Sixteen members of the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team aid in the search for missing Tennessee toddler, Noah Chamberlin. His body is located Jan. 21 approximately half a mile from where he was last seen.

The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau reports to the board of aldermen the highest spike in six years of people dining locally, according to its tax receipt summary.

Traci Huguley takes the position of Amory Main Street director.

Aberdeen real estate agent Marsha Ballard accepts the role of Monroe County Chamber of Commerce chairperson at the chamber’s annual banquet, which featured keynote speaker Dickie Scruggs.

Former Monroe County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agent Eric Sloan is named in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court claiming wrongful arrest in 2013 of Amory resident Cynthia Fuller. The complaint also alleges Sloan lied about the location he was shot in August 2015. In the August shooting, he told authorities he was shot on Highway 45 Alternate by a man on a motorcycle following a traffic stop. The complaint alleges he was shot at a home in Nettleton after he tried to extort $10,000 in stolen money from Stephanie Herring.

The Aberdeen School District is chosen as the only school in Mississippi to participate in the Mississippi Association of Partnerships in Education Certified Partnership Program.

The Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognizes Jose Gonzalez, Dalton Honeycutt, Marsha Ballard and Lloyd Massey as outstanding citizens during its annual awards banquet.

The Aberdeen Retirement Alliance earns the prestigious AARC Seal of Approval.

February

The Amory Board of Aldermen unanimously reappoints Jimmy Ann Ray to serve on the Amory School Board for a second term.

Doris Sykes, 75, passes away Feb. 5 at Central Mississippi Medical Center following a January house fire in Amory.

Beta Sigma Phi hosts a daddy/daughter dance at the Old Armory in Amory.

Belle Elementary School Principal Tami Doss named as the Aberdeen School District Principal of the Year.

Smithville Hardware owner Allen Duncan is charged with possession of marijuana a day after he appeared in U.S. District Court for proceedings pertaining to failure to report proper earnings and possession of a firearm. Duncan pleaded guilty in 2011 to one count of wire fraud as part of a railroad scheme involving railroad employees preparing fraudulent invoices.

John Frederick Moore, 42, of Egypt loses his life as the result of a single-vehicle accident.

The Wren Volunteer Fire Department is awarded a $2,500 Monsanto Fund grant for handheld radios.

A partnership between the Aberdeen High School JROTC and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce prompts a Mississippi Economic Development Council Community Economic Development Award.

Christopher Lee Thompson is found guilty of manslaughter in connection to the beating death of Tommy Harlow at a residence in Hamilton in March 2014. Circuit court Judge Jim Pounds sentences Thompson to serve a 20-year prison sentence with no possibility of parole.

The Amory Board of Aldermen and city planning and zoning commission revisit a rental ordinance that will hold rental property owners more accountable for property appearance and safety for tenants. The issue is revisited several times throughout the year. A third-party inspection of rental properties is expected to begin in January 2017 to protect both renters and landlords through the ordinance.

A character on the CBS crime drama, “Criminal Minds,” is based on and named after Amory author Pat Brannon. Brannon had a friendship with screenwriter Jim Clemente, which inspired the character.

The board of supervisors approves the purchase of seven blinking warning lights for Hatley, Hamilton and Smithville schools to increase safety.

The Amory Rotary Club honors Tony Garza as Fireman of the Year and Johnny Hawkins as Police Officer of the Year.

The Amory Junior Auxiliary selects Joe McGonagill as JA king and Deborah Rogers as JA queen at its annual charity ball.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office seizes 15 pit bulls, moonshine, hydrocodone, marijuana and stolen firearms during a raid near the Chickasaw County line.

Trent Harmon closes out the month by being among the Top 10 finalists on “American Idol.” His rendition of Sam Smith’s “Like I Can” advances him from the Top 14 to this standing.

The Aberdeen Police Department works its first ICE investigation.

After serving 38 years as Smithville’s town clerk, Ann Seales retires. Kim Johnson takes over the position.

March

Jermaine Elliot is charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed Ronele Jones, 24, at a residence on Millennium Drive. Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said it was yet another tragedy in the city where a gun took another life. Aberdeen City Judge Shane Tompkins dismisses Elliot’s second-degree murder charge during a preliminary hearing in city court.

Bomb sniffing dogs from the Columbus Air Force Base inspect the Monroe County Detention Center after a bomb threat is made from a pre-paid cell phone.

An antique steam engine previously on display at Aberdeen City Hall and the Aberdeen Fire Department is moved to its new site at Acker Park.

Monroe County voters favor Donald Trump for the Republican party and Hillary Clinton for the Democrat party in the Mississippi primaries. The two clinch their parties’ nominations later in the summer.

Clifton Luke Tubb, 35, of Becker loses his life in an automobile accident on Highway 278 east of Greenwood Springs.

Several Monroe County deputies involved in a case in October 2015 that left suspected drug dealer Ricky Keeton of Smithville dead are cleared of charges after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation presented no probable cause that a crime had been committed to the grand jury. Three family members of Keeton file a lawsuit in June in U.S. District Court against the county and former Monroe County Deputy Eric Sloan in regards to the case.

Amory firefighters T.J. Harmon and Tony Garza graduate from the prestigious Smoke Diver class at the Mississippi Fire Academy. Since 1975, 20,000 firefighters have entered the course, and 1,089 had graduated from it since early March.

Hatley High School’s marching band performs during Spring Break at Walt Disney World.

Trent Harmon returns home March 26, 2016, the day proclaimed by Amory Mayor Brad Blalock as Trent Harmon Day. The now Top 4 “American Idol” finalist comes with a camera crew which filmed footage of a parade, concert and other local scenes to be compiled for a “Hometown Hero” clip for the show.

The application process begins for five seats on the Aberdeen School Board. Thirty-nine applicants show interest in the positions.

Stevens Auction Company auctions off thousands of items from Victoriana Rose, a downtown antique store. The auction attracted large crowds throughout the weekend.

April

With millions of viewers seeing who would be named the final “American Idol,” Trent Harmon is announced the winner over La’Porsha Renae, another Mississippi singer from McComb, April 7 at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Harmon puts the bookend on the show’s 15-year run and is awarded a recording contract with Nashville-based Big Machine Records, making him labelmates with the likes of Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift. The end of the show launches a busy remainder of the year for Harmon with several radio, television, sporting event and concert appearances.

Aberdeen hosts its 41st annual Aberdeen Pilgrimage, and Amory hosts its 38th annual Amory Railroad Festival. Pilgrimage attracts an estimated 1,500 visitors from 20 states, and the Railroad Festival hosts headlining country artists, James Otto, Doug Stone and JoDee Messina. An “American Idol” series finale watch party pulls in an estimated 7,500 to 8,000 people in Frisco Park.

Aberdeen’s city election April 5 yields Henry Randle as chief of police, Alonzo Sykes as Ward 1 alderman, David Ewing, Jr. as Ward 3 alderman and Jim Buffington as Ward 5 alderman. An April 19 runoff yields Maurice Howard as mayor, Lady B. Garth as Ward 2 alderwoman and Brunsom Odom as Ward 4 alderman.

Garbage cart delivery begins in Amory ahead of the Monroe County Solid Waste Department absorbing collection in the city.

The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen vote to pull the electric meter from Highway 25 nightclub Ro’s Place, citing it is operating illegally. The next administration votes for the club to reopen following proper improvements and permits.

Pioneer Health Services files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. However, Pioneer Community Hospital of Aberdeen remains unchanged through the corporate restructure.

Patmos Medical Clinic, opened by Dr. Chris Tidwell and his wife, Lori, offers free medical service at LifeSprings Ministry.

Auxiliary 26 hosts a dedication for Mississippi’s first POW/MIA Chair of Honor, which is located at the Elkin Theatre.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates a shooting near Hamilton High School’s practice football field. Shaquayne Ware and Marquise Lashon Payne are arrested in connection to the case.

John Ethan Sharp and Joshua Barnes, welding students in the Amory Career and Technical Center, unveil a statue blending Mississippi’s music heritage and Vinegar Bend’s history at a pocket

park in Vinegar Bend. The project is part of a collaboration between the Flower Lovers Garden Club and Amory students.

Lynnse Phelps, a student at Itawamba Community College, is awarded the inaugural Serra Pearson Scholarship.

After 23 years of serving at Hatley Attendance Center, the school’s principal, Van Pearson, announces his June retirement date. He also served in education in Greenwood Springs and Hamilton.

Aberdeen Lake hosts the Mississippi Bass Federation High School Championship, which continues a streak of landing major fishing tournaments.

The official announcement is made that Belle elementary and Shivers middle schools will be reconfigured into Belle-Shivers Middle School beginning in the 2016-2017 school year.

Amory pilot Jimmy Vaughan is honored with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen votes to move forward with a project that will create a sidewalk from the High Street Community Center to the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building. Construction is expected in the first half of 2017.

Smithville and Wren reflect on the five-year anniversary of being hit with tornadoes as part of the 2011 Super Outbreak. On April 27 at 3:47 p.m., the time an EF-5 tornado struck Smithville, church bells rang throughout town as a bell was chimed 16 times in Smithville High School’s gymnasium to remember those lost that day in 2011. Several dignitaries and locals were onhand recalling those who lost their lives and other tragedies of that day.

Aberdeen vocalist Carley Wilemon wins the Elvis Fan Club Scholarship Competition in Tupelo with her rendition of the Presley song, “Fever.”

Two EF-0 tornadoes sweep through the county as parts of Wren, Athens and Becker catch the brunt of the storm. There are no injuries and very few damage reports.

Monroe County U.S. Army reservists are among soldiers in the 658th Supply Company deployed to Iowa to await further orders to go to the Middle East.

May

Aberdeen’s newly elected officials are sworn in to office by Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer. In some of its first actions, police chief Henry Randle’s full salary and access to a city vehicle is reinstated, and Tohona Larthride is reassigned as Aberdeen Park and Recreation director.

Following a question posed by Amory resident Judy Crump, Amory Mayor Brad Blalock speaks on behalf of the city in regards to the state’s “Religious Freedom” Bill saying that Amory was open for business for anyone. The bill, passed by the Mississippi Legislature, allows individuals, religious organizations and certain businesses to refuse services to those with lifestyles violating their religious beliefs. Aldermen adopt a resolution conveying the point of being welcoming to all.

Amory and Aberdeen host ceremonies for the National Day of Prayer.

The Amory High School Rocket Team competes for the third year in a row at the Team America Rocketry Challenge in Washington, D.C. The team places 14th in the nation.

Nettleton hosts its third annual citywide cleanup day.

Keep Monroe County Beautiful is awarded the Circle of Excellence Award, and Monroe County Deputy Dwight Tate is awarded the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award at Keep Mississippi Beautiful’s annual awards ceremony.

Aberdeen’s Riverview Garden Club celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responds to unrelated shooting cases on Coontail and Darracott roads in the same weekend. Neither shooting involved life-threatening injuries.

Bill’s Hamburgers receives an Amory Main Street Façade Grant.

A group of East Amory Elementary School fifth-graders place first in the spring elementary division of the Mississippi Stock Market Game.

Aberdeen Main Street begins its first Depot Market, a farmers market that continues throughout the summer.

Aberdeen third-graders place second in Mississippi through the state’s reading gate assessment. All of Monroe County’s elementary schools rank other the state average for the assessment.

Monroe County Solid Waste Manager Billy Williams retires from his post. Tony Ligon assumes his position.

The Amory School Board approves a 3-mill note for infrastructure repair and bus issues. Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee approves a 3-mill note earlier in the year for physical improvements throughout the district.

Aberdeen gospel singer and former Grammy nominee Leomia Boyd passes away after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Following the escape of convicted bank robber Chris Cosner from the Monroe County Detention Center, the U.S. Marshals Service moves inmates from the facility. Cosner was located at a Tupelo motel after his escape. The federal inmates are later moved back to the detention center after security improvements are made.

June

Clean-up crews from Burlington Northern Santa-Fe clean up a train derailment near Cotton Gin Road in Amory. The train was transporting automobiles.

The South Monroe County Community Fund awards grants to 11 nonprofit causes serving Aberdeen.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cites NauticStar for fire, explosion and shock hazards, naming five violations.

Former Aberdeen City Attorney Dudley Williams loses his life following a house fire at his law office, which doubled as his residence. Aberdeen firefighters spent nearly eight-and-a-half hours battling the blaze until it was fully extinguished.

The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen vote 3-2 to dissolve the city’s electric department general manager position, which was held by Jerry Ledbetter for six years. Mayor Maurice Howard said the action was the result of input from the citizens of Aberdeen.

Pioneer Community Hospital of Aberdeen has its best International Standard Organization 9001 inspection in a decade.

The Amory Board of Aldermen adopts a new rental ordinance following months of discussion and work sessions.

Aberdeen business owner R.G. Buxton is awarded the Mississippi Main Street Assocation’s Spirit of Main Street Award.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brandon Davis is named the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association Deputy of the Year.

The Monroe County School Board requests a $10 million bond vote, which was originally slated to be voted on by citizens. The school board later decides to rescind the motion of the special-called vote for the resolution.

The Mississippi Department of Education selects Tonny Oliver, Dwight McComb, Patrick Lockett, Sandra Peoples and Jim Edwards to serve on the Aberdeen School Board. The five will act as an advisory group until the exit of conservatorship planned for June 2017.

Trent Harmon releases his single, “There’s a Girl,” to national radio outlets, and Amory native turned Nashville musician Priscilla Barker releases her single, “Boomerang.”

Miss Tombigbee Holly Harrington of Tupelo and Miss Amory Molly May of Houston represent Amory in the Top 5 of the Miss Mississippi Pageant in Vicksburg.

Herman Hester, who had previously served on the Amory School Board, the Gilmore Memorial Hospital and Gilmore Foundation boards of directors, passes away at the age of 85.

July

Gilmore Foundation Executive Director and Amory business owner Danny Spreitler dies by suicide at his downtown business, 1529 Coffee Company. He is laid to rest in his hometown of Long Beach.

A model train exhibit through the Amory Regional Museum opens downtown.

The board of supervisors is informed of an $8 million reduction in personal property assessment mainly due to a downsize in gas storage prices as with the case of gas storage facilities in the county and partly due to the closure of Tronox’s sodium chlorate plant.

The federal inmate program is restored to the county.

The city of Amory is awarded the Mississippi Municipality League’s City Spirit Award thanks to Frisco Park’s interactive fountain project.

Amory and Hatley earn “A” ratings on the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers (PARCC) assessment for third- to eighth-graders. The Monroe County School District as a whole earns a “B,” the Aberdeen School District a “D” and the Nettleton School District a “C.”

Local law enforcement is met with overwhelming public support by way of special meals, church services and shows of appreciation despite national oppression towards officers. The national boiling point is a July 7 shooting attack that leaves five Dallas Police Department officers dead.

As a way to attract more industry, Mayor Maurice Howard requests the board of aldermen give him authority to be the port director for the city, but no action is taken.

A second Dollar General location is announced for Aberdeen.

The inaugural Aberdeen Bulldog Festival attracts festivalgoers to downtown for a day of music, food and a Corvette show.

Pokemon Go fever grips Monroe County as the viral smartphone app attracts people of all ages to get outside and search for virtual Pokemon characters at many local landmarks like the Amory Regional Museum and the Aberdeen Blues Mural.

Trent Harmon releases his music video for “There’s A Girl” and is featured during the closing credits of “Ice Age: Collision Course” with his cover of Gary Wright’s “Dream Weaver.”

The 7,000-square-foot Adams-French House, one of Aberdeen’s most famous antebellum mansions, is officially listed as being for sale. The property, which includes a historic church, lists for $850,000.

Vaughn’s Beauty College, the product of a family business lineage dating back to 1922, changes ownership from Donnie Vaughn to Kathy Tillison. Vaughn retires after 55 years of instructing at the business, which officially opened in 1956.

Aberdeen aldermen approve Kyle D. Adkins to serve as a grant writer/consultant to work pro bono to seek economic development opportunities.

During the same alderman meeting, held July 19, Bishop Eugene Sacus requests the board to remove the Mississippi flag from in front of city hall. The board takes no action on the hot statewide topic. Several other Mississippi cities take action to remove the flag due to citizen concerns that it’s racist.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, MedStat and the Amory police and fire departments respond the call of a 4-foot alligator spotted near Main Street. The alligator is estimated to weigh between 40 and 50 pounds. It is released in a wildlife management area.

Amory’s Junior Auxiliary hosts its annual Back to School Bash during the morning hours of July 30, and nostalgia-seekers take to the streets that night as part of the Cruisin’ Amory reunion organized by Chad Houston. The event gave people the opportunity to ride around, cruising the strip that was a popular destination for teenagers for decades leading up to the late 19990s and early 2000s.

The independent film “Ozland,” which was partially filmed in parts of south Monroe County, is released to DVD. It is later released in the United Kingdom.

It is announced that Dollar General Express is moving into the former Walmart Express site in Nettleton.

August

Bryan Lyons is arraigned in Pontotoc County Circuit Court for first-degree murder in relation to the August 2013 murder of his ex-girlfriend Teresa Ewing in Aberdeen. He is indicted by a Monroe County grand jury the same day he is arrested, Aug. 3.

The Nettleton National Guard Armory is among five armories in the state to close.

Mayor Maurice Howard proposes a stricter drug policy for Aberdeen city employees with him having the authority to issue the drug tests, but no action is taken.

The Smithsonian Institute’s “Hometown Teams” exhibit opens at the Amory Regional Museum.

The Amory Board of Aldermen makes the appointment of Robert Pickle to the Amory School Board.

Mayor Maurice Howard announces Delta Agricultural Management LCC, owned by Kyle D. Adkins, is interested in bringing an aquaponics company to Aberdeen. Aldermen approve a lease for property at the former cotton compress on Meridian Street but in November approve a lease of port property for the potential industry. The latter approval includes verbage stating Adkins is responsible for an environmental study on the property.

The Amory Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigate the felony taking of two motor vehicles. Suspects fled from one vehicle after being pulled over by the MCSO and led authorities on a high-speed chase in another vehicle.

Aberdeen police charge Lemuel Robinson with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly sent two men to separate hospitals following a shooting at the Highway 25 car wash. Robinson was accused of a simple assault case days before the shooting after a man alleged he hit him in the head with a Corona bottle at the same car wash.

The consolidation of Aberdeen’s BancorpSouth branch two branches is announced. The Highway 145 location next to Food Giant undergoes renovation ahead of the December closure of the Main Street location.

The Aberdeen Housing Authority awards inaugural $200 stipends to three 2016 graduates of Aberdeen High School.

Amory High School leads the county and most of the state with ACT scores. The school ranks 16th in the state with the average score of 20.

Monroe County churches assist in volunteering and donation drives for areas in and around Baton Rouge subjected to record flooding experienced in mid-August.

By assigning officers to buses, the Amory Police Department begins an initiative to address offenders who run school bus stop signs.

Trent Harmon makes his Grand Ole Opry debut.

Two additional weather alert sirens are announced for areas near Smithville and Union Grove, near Wren, through Mississippi Emergency Management Agency mitigation funds.

September

Remembrance ceremonies in Amory’s Frisco Park and at Aberdeen City Hall mark local observances of the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

Aberdeen High School, Hatley and Hamilton schools receive Dollar General literacy grants.

The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen and board of supervisors agree to additional Environmental Protection Agency grants to be used toward the Prairie Industrial Site.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell proposes the hire of additional warrant officers to collect uncollected fines of the county’s tax collector’s office and circuit and justice courts to the board of supervisors. The issue is readdressed several times in future meetings, but no board action is taken.

The Aberdeen and Amory boards of aldermen approve an annual Tennessee Valley Authority rate increase.

Aberdeen holds a communitywide cleanup day throughout town, attracting several residents to help pick up litter and improve the look of town.

The Aberdeen Housing Authority receives a Certificate of Excellence in Management Operations Award through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. It was the first time since 1999 the housing authority won this award.

Jeffery Allen Holiday, 23, of Smithville loses his life in a single-vehicle automobile accident outside of Smithville.

The Amory Kiwanis Club dedicates the opening of its new building in Vinegar Bend.

The Amory Board of Aldermen listens to the idea of loft-style apartments for downtown Amory.

Nettleton officials dedicate a new pedestrian bridge that had been washed away by the Christmas 2015 floods.

As creepy clown sightings are regular occurrences in parts of the nation, a picture posted on social media of an alleged creepy clown sighting at Amory Walgreens is written by the police department as a hoax.

The Friends of Nettleton host the Third Annual Town Creek Festival.

October

Merit Health Gilmore Memorial announces its sell to Tennessee-based Curae Health, a not-for-profit health system focused on rural healthcare. Gilmore is among five hospitals owned by Community Health Systems to Curae Health.

The board of supervisors, following suit with several other Mississippi counties, issues a burn ban effective until the beginning of November due to dry conditions. The board ultimately extends the burn ban to early December.

The late Tommy Thornton of Amory is memorialized with the renaming of the Highway 278 boat ramp to the Tombigbee River during a sign-unveiling ceremony.

Flower Lovers Garden Club celebrates its 75th anniversary.

Hamilton resident Brandy Degaris, who was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in 2013, is found not guilty by a jury on the charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault following a day-and-a-half worth of testimony in Monroe County Circuit Court.

Aberdeen Main Street hosts its inaugural farm to table dinner to raise funds for the Main Street Deport project near Chestnut Street.

Che Clay takes the position of clerk of court for the Northern District of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court following the retirement of David Puddister.

The Bukka White Blues Festival commemorates its ninth year with two days of live blues music and several other festivities.

James Matthew Hunter pleads guilty to the 2014 murder of Jonathan Furland at a residence in Hamilton in Monroe County Circuit Court. Judge Jim Pounds sentences him to 20 years in the state penitentiary.

Smithville native Selena Standifer is named among the “Top 50 Businesswomen in Mississippi” by the Mississippi Business Journal.

Amory firefighters respond to a fire at Knight’s Drive-In, which forces the iconic restaurant to close for a short time for repairs.

Amory Main Street hosts its annual chili festival, featuring trunk-or-treating, games, numerous chili booths and a two-song performance by Trent Harmon. There was also an unveiling ceremony of a highway sign promoting Amory as his home.

The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen vote to move forward with a circuit court lawsuit filed by NEP Solar in regards to potential solar development at Stinson Field. Days before the case is scheduled, three attorneys representing NEP file a motion to be dismissed as the company’s counsel. The case has yet to be rescheduled.

November

Like voters in Mississippi, the majority of Monroe County voters choose Donald Trump as president of the United States on Election Day. He goes on to win the election. This election is the first time Monroe County has used electronic poll books. First Baptist Church in Aberdeen and First United Methodist Church in Amory hold prayer vigils ahead of the storied election.

Amory Assistant Police Chief Steve Hunt is honored as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year at Community Bank’s annual law enforcement appreciation luncheon.

Hamilton Attendance Center’s dome shelter, which doubles as a physical education gymnasium and a storm shelter, reaches completion.

Martha Dalrymple of Amory is honored at the CREATE Foundation’s McLean Award for Philanthropy.

A one-vehicle accident on Highway 45 Alternate in Strong claims the life of Jeramy Hoch, 19, of Tupelo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office makes one arrest in connection to a string of automobile burglaries in the Amory and Hatley areas tracing back to March. An additional arrest is made weeks later. One more suspect is still wanted in the case.

The Aberdeen Park and Recreation Department is awarded statewide awards for its sports and summer camp programs at the Mississippi Recreation and Park Association conference.

The fifth annual Aberdeen Community Potluck draws in 120 people a week ahead of Thanksgiving.

Amory High School’s band marches in a parade at Universal Studios Orlando.

A public hearing at Aberdeen City Hall is the first step in the timeline to try to achieve National Register for Historic Places status for a corridor of South Matubba Street from the Aberdeen Park and Recreation Building to nearly the Highway 45 bypass.

Youth from Wren’s Common Ground Christian Church install a Blessing Box in Amory for people to leave and receive items like food.

The congregation of Prairie United Methodist Church resumes services at its home church nearly a year to the day of a car colliding with the church and catching fire as the result of a single-vehicle accident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrests 53 individuals as part of a drug roundup. One of those arrested, 55-year-old Joseph Wayne Smith, dies from natural causes in the Monroe County Detention Center two days after being arrested.

Mayor Maurice Howard introduces a citizen-led cooperative during a town hall meeting in Aberdeen. He states joining the cooperative will lead to a reduction of electricity bills by 10 to 15 percent beginning sometime in 2017.

Belle Elementary School inducts its inaugural Junior Beta Club. Membership to the club is a reward to the school’s high-performing students.

The Aberdeen Police Department responds to a shooting at Southview Apartments on Thanksgiving. Chenwyli Garth was shot three times after a physical altercation escalated. Jonathan Gardner is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with the case.

The NBC television movie “A Christmas of Many Colors” makes its debut. Amory native Sam Haskell is an executive producer of the story about Dolly Parton’s childhood. The sequel to 2015’s “A Coat of Many Colors” pulls in an audience of 11.4 million viewers for its debut.

Two days of torrential rains and powerful storms put an end to a countywide burn ban. While the first night of storms Nov. 28 brings down trees and power poles in the Amory, Hatley and Smithville areas, Nov. 29’s storms spawn an EF-0 tornado that touches down in Muldon. The tornado causes damage to agricultural buildings and blows a parked UPS truck on its side.

December

For the first time, taxpayers in Aberdeen and Amory have consolidated tax statements as part of their cities’ newly implemented interlocal agreements with the Monroe County tax collector’s office.

The Amory Utilities Department begins offering its customers opportunities to pay bills online and via telephone.

Nettleton businesses inaugurate the town’s first Christmas open house.

A gala celebrates the 100-year milestone of the Gilmore Foundation and Merit Health Gilmore Memorial’s earliest roots and the 40-year anniversary of the Amory Regional Museum.

A motion for the purchase of MSWIN radios for the county’s volunteer fire departments dies on the table during the Monroe County Board of Supervisors’ first meeting of the month. The issue had been a talking point through the last half of the year.

The Amory Police Department investigates an armed robbery of KFC in which four masked subjects demand money from restaurant employees. Police are still seeking any information that could help lead to arrests in the case. Seventeen days later, the APD investigates another armed robbery case involving two juveniles who were forced to drive from Subway to an ATM before ultimately stopping at Chevron on Highway 278. The suspect flees on foot leading to a search by the APD. Deionta Ivory, 23, of Amory was charged three days later with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

WoodmenLife honors Terry Tucker, Kayleebrooke McCollum, Marty Perkins and Alan Gurley during its annual awards ceremony.

The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen approves a reduction of rent from $1,000 per month to $500 per month for port property for Kyle D. Adkins, who has pledged an aquaponics plant for Aberdeen.

Supervisors vote to temporarily suspend delinquent garbage bills for the county following statewide communication regarding an attorney general’s opinion stating there’s no statutory authority to do so.

Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department has a congratulatory ceremony in light of its fire rating dropping from a 9 to a 7. The huge accomplishment means insurance savings for Egypt residents in its service area.

Kathy Mae Marks, 62, of Aberdeen loses her life as the result of a traffic accident at the intersection of Highway 45 and East Commerce Street in Aberdeen after her vehicle was struck by another.

Aberdeen Elementary School third-grade teacher Amanda Rogers is a nominee for a national LifeChanger of the Year Award through the National Life Group Foundation.

Thanks to volunteer work from citizens, Bill Elam and Randle Allred, the Amory courthouse/board room in city hall undergoes a renovation.

Aberdeen’s M&O Depot receives a $160,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. The restoration project began in 2006, and this grant is the largest received to date.

The Monroe County School District receives a $35,000 grant for special education literacy for grades kindergarten through third grade.

The Amory School District receives a $50,000 Carpenter Foundation grant for new laptops for the special needs program.

The Aberdeen School District receives a notice of good standing from the Mississippi Department of Education’s Office of Accreditation. The district’s drawback had been solving an issue with outdated library materials at Belle-Shivers Middle School.

The Public Service Commission awards Amory business Carlisle’s Cleaners with an energy-efficiency rebate following the business’ owners taking advantage of a program offered through the PSC and Atmos Energy.