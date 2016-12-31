Motivation: Making people great for years and for years to come

In 1492, Christopher Columbus sailed the ocean blue. Franklin Delano Roosevelt made history when he said Dec. 7, 1941 would be, “A date which will live in infamy.” Significant soundbytes like those we’ll hear throughout our lives and they will be repeated throughout history.

What you did in 2016 and what you’re going to do in 2017 may never be a poem elementary school students learn, nor is it likely make the history books.

None of that matters because what you did in 2016 and what you’re going to do in 2017 is all yours. New years bring new opportunities. Losing weight or working out in the new year aren’t clichés, they’re just popular personal goals to push people through the coming months.

The motive behind whatever resolution pops in your mind is motivation. No matter what form resolutions come in, keeping the motivation for 12 months is the hardest part.

Gym memberships swell in January but trickle off by March. Running a 5K every month seems like a fun idea at first, but not keeping up with the pace of that promise to yourself can make a new year fall off track fast.

Midnight kisses on New Year’s Eve don’t necessarily mean romance will last for 12 months. The idea that how you spend New Year’s Eve will set the tone of how you spend the rest of the year isn’t necessarily true, and eating plate after plate of collard greens on New Year’s Day doesn’t guarantee you’ll strike oil or win lottery tickets either.

There are plenty of uncertainties when looking forward to the next calendar year of our lives, but we can control much of it.

Come Ash Wednesday on March 1, people throughout the world will abstain from red meat, smoking, carbonated drinks and Facebook throughout the season of Lent. It’s motivation that keeps some people from shaving and gossiping for six weeks.

Giving up something for that religious season to become more Christ-like takes discipline and motivation. Fasting from chocolate isn’t easy, but it’s good for you in the long run. So is keeping those resolutions.

As uncertain as sunshine or rain on Oct. 19, who will be the Country Music Association’s best new artist or what the hottest toy for Christmas 2017 will be, motivation is a certainty keeping us in control of our lives.

Going gluten-free or going at 2017 with a heart full of generosity takes drive to keep it going.

Continuance is a good thing, and change is good too. It may be a push-up regime you picked up in 2004 that’s something good to hold onto or it may be a bad habit kicked in 1997 that disgusts you still to this year.

I hope 2017 is a year of discovery, not infamy, to you and yours. Live it however you want it, but remember it takes dedication to keep the good streaks going for the next 12 months. Happy New Year’s.