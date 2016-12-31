Motorcycle accident claims life

WREN – According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, a motorcycle accident Friday claimed the life of a Wren man.

Matthew “Cole” Archer, 35, died of multiple trauma at 11:09 p.m. after being airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center.

Archer was the driver of a motorcycle traveling east on Central Grove Road that collided with a Chrysler PT Cruiser going west at 4:27 p.m. The accident occurred one-fourth of a mile east of Highway 45. According to Gurley, no one was injured in the other vehicle.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.