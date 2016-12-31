Motorcycle accident claims life
By Ray Van Dusen | 8:50 am | December 31, 2016 | News
WREN – According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, a motorcycle accident Friday claimed the life of a Wren man.
Matthew “Cole” Archer, 35, died of multiple trauma at 11:09 p.m. after being airlifted to the North Mississippi Medical Center.
Archer was the driver of a motorcycle traveling east on Central Grove Road that collided with a Chrysler PT Cruiser going west at 4:27 p.m. The accident occurred one-fourth of a mile east of Highway 45. According to Gurley, no one was injured in the other vehicle.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Light of first Christmas still outshines Roto-Wheel December 24, 2016
- Wishes come true by way of family and fishing for Hatley teen December 28, 2016
- Supervisors table surplus radio action December 29, 2016
- Two blues artists’ styles compliment new project through Two Troubadours December 29, 2016
- Amory businessman passes away December 29, 2016
- Motorcycle accident claims life December 31, 2016
- Motivation: Making people great for years and for years to come December 31, 2016
- The year 2016 caps off my first year of motherhood December 31, 2016
- The Year 2016: A retrospective of 365 days worth of change, cheers and tears December 30, 2016
- Nursing home residents experience other’s acts of doing good December 30, 2016
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....
- Dana Keeton Baxter: If you did not get a door hanger to tell you about...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII