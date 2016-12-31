The year 2016 caps off my first year of motherhood

By Karli Cox Trull/For the Monroe Journal

Hello everyone!

I hope you’re all excited for the holidays as much as I am. This girl just rode nine-and-a-half hours in the car to Smithville on an empty stomach and a full bladder, so needless to say, I’ll be ready to get into the food in the next few days.

On Dec. 6, Sam turned 1. And yes, in case you were wondering, I did spend the majority of the day laying in bed and crying about it. But I fed my child, don’t worry. It was a day that I was not looking forward to at all. It was the day that I looked at Sam as a toddler. He wasn’t the same little chubby cheeked squish that I had brought home from the hospital. He was now a 22-pound, practically walking on his own, independent little man. And boy, do I TOTALLY get now why the little old ladies stop you and say “Enjoy this. It goes by too fast.” It really did.

I mean, for the most part, other than when the drugs kicked in, I remember every exact detail of my emergency c-section. How uncomfortably cold the operating table was. How I was restrained to it with heating pads on top of my arms and legs. Exactly how long the procedure took (10 minutes to get him out, five minutes to remove a couple of cysts on my filopian tubes and 15 minutes to close, to be precise.) How relieved I was to hear his faint little cries. And how, when I was moved to recovery, much I bribed the nurses there to let me leave (like $40, I think? That’s when it all becomes pretty blurry). The point is, it was so long ago, yet, it feels just like yesterday.

The first year, well, let’s just say, it wasn’t the easiest. I battled a mild case of PPD (postpartum depression) and often felt scared and sad. I worried that I was a terrible mom, because of course, every troll in the comments section on a Mommy Support Facebook page likes to think of herself as “Mother of the Year”. And I compared my kid to that and thought I was doing everything wrong. But let’s be honest, 2016 was not the year that anyone felt good about the way the world was going, am I right?

So anyway, I know that there are new moms right now who may be feeling the way I did a year ago: afraid. So I have compiled this mini-list of the things I learned in the first year of motherhood and I hope that you’ll take the time to read it. Because, I get it. I’ve been there. And I’ve managed to keep my child alive for an entire year, so I feel like I’ve got a lot of it figured out so far.

Bottle or breast fed? WHO CARES?! Seriously. You want to know what’s best? FED. That’s it. Next.

The baby only feels like sleeping for 45 minutes for a nap today? Brush your teeth in the shower and get a Lifeproof cover on your phone to check Facebook. Bam. Three birds with one stone.

Dealing with health insurance companies is the absolute worst, and sometimes they’ll completely screw up your kid’s coverage up until their 12-month appointment. Just go with it. They’ll literally pay for their mistakes.

Put your child on a waitlist for daycare as soon as you find out you’re pregnant. Most have a waitlist 12 to 18 months long. And also, a ridiculous amount for tuition prices, but hey, their teachers have to eat and pay rent too.

Don’t buy Target diapers. Trust me.

If you expose your child to TV early on, be prepared to buy the box set of their favorite show and watch it on loop for the next four years of your life.

Nobody buys portable DVD players anymore. They’re ridiculously cheap now. Buy one, install it in your car, keep that box set with you, and you’ll never have another road trip where you want to tear your hair out again.

It’s okay if your child is a little weird and licks the handle on the buggy at Walmart. That’s why God made the man or woman who invented cart wipes.

Don’t ever let anyone try to make you feel like you’re doing a bad job. You are a great mother. We all have bad days every now and then. What matters is that your child is taken care of.

And finally, it goes by way too fast. Take all the pictures you want. Every day is a new adventure.

Hope everyone has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See y’all in 2017!