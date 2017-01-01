Amory soccer games feature good soups and chilies

AMORY – Who would have thought that some really good cooking would be found at a soccer game? That’s certainly the case at the Amory High School soccer games.

Nobody knows for sure how or who the exact person was who got it all started, but the main dish has pretty much been soups from the beginning because of the cold weather factor. Soccer moms and dads figured soups would go over well, and they really have.

“I, like previous ones before me, make up a list for the first soccer booster meeting every year. This has been mine and my husband, Jason’s, second year to be over soccer concessions,” said Carrie Thompson. “On the list is the dates of all the home games, and we ask all parents to sign up to work and bring soup and chili at least twice throughout the season. We always have a great response to this, and the parents have always been awesome at filling in all my spaces.”

Thompson asks for five or six soups and two chilies for every game, and the concession stands rarely does not sell out before the night ends. She always sends out a couple of reminders before each game to let the parents know their time is coming up and at that point, she asks them what they would like to bring so she can prevent getting multiples.

Parents have always worked with her if they run into those situations.

“Of course, all of the soups and chilies are really good, and we have never had any complaints so far,” Thompson said. “A few of the fans’ favorites are shared below. Crawfish Etouffee, brought by Lindsey Mitchell, is one of those that word travels fast that we have it, and you best get in line quick, or its gone. White Chicken Chili, brought by Sarah Pace, is a new one we’ve had this year, and it is one of my favs..soooo good!

“Chicken Taco, brought by Christie Kirkpatrick and Teresa Morgan, is a classic that everyone loves. Shrimp Chowder, brought by Nancy Crouch, is so good on a cold night and just hits the spot. We have a lot of different potato soups brought in, but the one brought by Karen Stephens seems to be a favorite among us all. Chicken and Dumplings, brought by Tiffany Dean, is so hearty and filling, and the girls especially come running over after their game to get this when we have it.”

Thompson said there is no way she can pick one out of all the soups at the concession stand, so these are the ones people come looking for at home games always guaranteed to sell out first.

“I may be ‘over’ the concessions, so to speak, but it takes the help from all the parents to keep it going and flowing, and we have that with our soccer parents, They are THE BEST,” Thompson said.

Chicken Taco Soup

Christie Kirkpatrick

1 can drained Member’s Mark chicken breast, 13 oz.

1 can diced tomatoes and chilies (Rotel) 11 oz.

1 can diced tomatoes, 28 oz.

1 can green chilies, 4 oz.

1 can kidney beans, 15 oz.

1 pkg. taco season mix

1 can black beans 15 oz.

1 pkg. Ranch dressing mix

1 can whole kernel corn 11 oz.

Shred chicken, if desired. DO NOT DRAIN remaining cans. Add all ingredients into a crockpot. Stir. Cook on High for two hours or on low for four hours.

Garnish with sour cream, shredded cheese, chopped green onions or tortilla chips.

Potato Soup

Karen Stephens

In a crockpot, place the following:

1 bag Southern-style hash brown potatoes

1 can Cream of Chicken soup

2 cans chicken broth

Minced onions or fresh chopped onions, to taste

Cook for two hours, then add:

1 – 8 oz. cream cheese

1 bag of shredded cheese

Real bacon bits

Cook for an additional four hours.

Chicken and Dumplings

Tiffany Dean

18 frozen biscuits

1 can Campbell’s Cream of Chicken soup

1 large can Swanson’s chicken broth

2 lbs. chicken breasts with skin

Lots of salt and pepper

Lay frozen biscuits out to thaw some, while getting everything started. Boil chicken breasts, tear or cut up into bite-sized pieces. Add can of soup and box of chicken broth to the already boiling broth left from cooking the chicken. While waiting for broth mixture to boil again, use kitchen scissors to cut biscuits into fourths or sixths, depending on your preference of dumpling size. (Note: I like smaller size, so I cut into sixths.)

After mixture begins to boil, slowly drop biscuit pieces, one by one, gently turning pieces over with a spoon. Next, mix in chicken pieces, add salt and pepper to your taste and cook for 15 minutes. You can use milk to thin the mixture, if needed.

Note: If you make this recipe, be sure to take a bowl to Melissa Meador, as she missed out on them at a previous soccer game. Terri Thornton, another soccer mom, first shared this recipe with me.

Creamy White Chicken Chili

Sarah Pace

3 lbs. chicken breast tenderloins

2 medium onions, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. canola oil

6 cans of great northern beans, drained and rinsed

2 cans (14.5 oz. each) chicken broth – or equal measure of home-cooked broth

4 cans (4 oz. each) chopped green chilies

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. red cayenne pepper

2 cups sour cream (Daisy Light)

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Optional Toppings: grated cheese, jalapenos and tortilla chips

In a large saucepan (I use an electric skillet), sauté the chicken, onion and garlic powder in oil until chicken is no longer pink). Add the beans, broth, chilies and remaining seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes. You may also cook this mixture in a crockpot on low for several hours, after the chicken/onion mixture has been cooked. Remove from heat and add sour cream and whipping cream. Serve with hot yeast rolls.

Rachel Boyd’s Shrimp Chowder

Nancy Crouch

2 pkgs. cooked medium frozen shrimp

2 pkgs. cream cheese

1 big carton of Half and Half (tall skinny carton)

2 cans whole kernel corn

2 cans potato soup

1 stick butter

Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

Melt butter in a skillet, add shrimp and cream cheese. Stir until creamy, add seasoning to shrimp mixture. Coat really well with the seasoning. In crockpot, heat corn, soup and Half and Half. Add shrimp mixture to crockpot. Heat and enjoy!

Etouffee

Lindsey Mitchell

This recipe is by far one of the soccer team’s quickest sell outs.

2 pkgs. Frozen seasoning blend (onions, red peppers and green peppers)

2 sticks butter

Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning

1 can of original Rotel

4 cans Cream of Celery soup

2 cans Cream of Mushroom soup

Frozen uncooked shrimp, tail off, package size depends on your preference

1 pkg, frozen cooked crawfish

White rice

Melt one stick of butter in pot. Add frozen seasoning blend and season with Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning (amount depends on the spiciness you desire.) Cook until onions turn clear. Add all cans of Rotel, Cream of Celery soup and Cream of Mushroom soup to cooked seasoning blend. In a separate pan, melt remaining stick of butter and add shrimp. Season with Tony Chachere’s. Add cooked shrimp to pot of soup. Cook on medium-low heat until entire mixture is hot. Add frozen crawfish. Cook for approximately an hour on low, stirring every 10-15 minutes. Taste to determine if more Tony Chachere’s is needed. Serve over cooked rice.

Note: My family is from the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and I grew up eating Cajun food. However, this recipe would make a true Cajun cringe! We found a way to make us very easy without losing the taste.