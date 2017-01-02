Amory police make breaking and entering arrests

AMORY – According to the Amory Police Department, Jeremy Austin Bray, 26, and Stacy James Patterson, 25, both of Amory, have been charged with breaking and entering of an occupied dwelling.

Bond for Bray was revoked by Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes. Fowlkes set bond for Patterson at $25,000.

Both are currently being housed at the City of Amory Jail.