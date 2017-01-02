Order filed for additional time in solar lawsuit
ABERDEEN – An order was filed in Monroe County Circuit Court Dec. 20 granting National Energy Partners LLC (NEP)’s motion for additional time to respond to pending pleadings regarding a breach of contract lawsuit against Ewing Solar Corporation.
NEP was originally scheduled to appear before Judge Seth Pounds in Tishomingo County Circuit Court Oct. 24 regarding proposed solar development at Stinson Industrial Park.
That court date was delay after a motion was filed in Monroe County Circuit Court Oct. 20 signed by Columbus attorney Scott Singley, who requested he, Jason E. Sharp and William D. Drinkwater, the counsels of record for NEP, be withdrawn as counsel.
A notice of appearance, substitution of counsel and motion for additional time to respond to the pending pleadings was filed in late November, which allowed James Ray Mozingo and Lydia Quarles of Mozingo Quarles PLLC to represent NEP.
