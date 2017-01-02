Resolution Run benefits scholarships, New Year’s commitments
AMORY – The 2017 running season will not waste any time from the starting line as Beta Sigma Phi: Epsilon Nu will host its Resolution Run Jan. 7. The 5K run/walk will ultimately benefit Monroe County students through the sorority’s memorial scholarship fund. It also acts as an encouragement tool for those who made resolutions for healthier lifestyles in the new year.
“Why not just jump in with a run or a walk? Grab your accountability partner and come out. Once you get started, it’s easier to keep that pace,” said Beta Sigma Phi: Epsilon Nu member Jamie Morgan of those pledging to be more active in 2017.
Historically, the Epsilon Nu chapter has raised money for scholarships, the children’s hospital network and needy families. The scholarship began in 2010 as a way of honoring the memory of the late Emily Wright Horne, who was a member.
“It’s a community involvement scholarship, so the more involved a Monroe County student is in his or her community, the better the chances of receiving a scholarship,” Morgan said. “It all comes back to Monroe County, and the more people who participate in the walk/run, the more scholarship money we can award.”
Scholarships are allocated for someone attending a four-year institution for the higher amount and someone either attending a junior college or four-year institution for the lesser amount.
In addition to community involvement, scholarship applicants must maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher for the bigger scholarship and a 2.8 GPA or higher for the lesser scholarship, write a 500-word essay and present letters of recommendation from their schools.
The 5K’s start/finish line will be at the Pea Patch on Concord Avenue. The course will wind through parts of Easthaven Drive, Hatley Road and Dalrymple Drive before returning to Concord Avenue.
Additionally, there is a fun run alternative to the 5K, which entails two laps around the Pea Patch’s walking track.
Walkers are welcome to the event and will receive the same perks as the runners. The finish line will remain open for one hour after start time, and a patrol or EMS vehicle will follow the last participant.
According to the Resolution Run’s set of rules, for the safety of all concerned, the course is restricted to runners, walkers and official racing strollers. Dogs, bicycles, rollerskates, rollerblades, wagons, skateboards and wheelchairs (unless they are regulation racing wheelchairs) are not allowed.
Rules state anyone not following the safety rules, appropriate starting procedure or who jumps into the race along the course may be deleted from the official results and disqualified.
The age divisions will be 9-Under; 10-14; 15-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; and 64-over.
Packet pick-up will be at the Pea Patch’s pavilion from 8 until 8:45 a.m. race day. Announcements will be made at 8:45 a.m., and the race starts at 9 a.m. The organizers cannot be responsible for shortages in T-shirt sizes for race day registrants. Registration for the race is $25 the day of the race.
For more information, call Robin Lowe at 319-7567 or Jamie Morgan at 315-4750 or
visit the Beta Sigma Phi Epsilon Nu Facebook page or the race page at www.racesonline.com/events/bspresolutionrun#sthash.8FC9D4dX.dpuf.
