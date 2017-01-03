Amory student a natural when it comes to ice skating

AMORY – Fifteen-year-old Amory High School student Dawson Martin has only been ice skating for a couple of years, but when he first hit the ice, it was as if he had been skating for years.

Margaret Grissom, a friend of his grandmother, took Dawson and some other guys to Tupelo’s BancorpSouth Arena for an ice skating birthday party for her grandson. As soon as Dawson stepped on the ice, he took to ice skating as if he was born to do it naturally.

“A couple of weeks later, Dawson talked me and his dad, Tracy, into taking him to Olive Branch at the Midsouth Ice House ice skating. He had Googled and found this was the only permanent rink in Mississippi,” said his mother, Tammy Martin. “As he was skating, a lady approached Dawson on the rink and asked him where he skated. She told him she had not seen him at the rink before. He told her that was only his second time on the ice. She asked him how he had learned to do the spins he was doing.”

“I told her I had learned on YouTube. Then she wanted to know who had brought me to the rink, and I told her my parents,” Dawson said.

The lady who took so much interest in Dawsom was Carla Bressler, founder and president of the Memphis Skating Club.

“She introduced herself to us and said that Dawson was a natural. She told us she was there working with some skaters on their theater on ice production and said Dawson was good enough to skate in their show,” Tammy said.

The Dawsons were then informed that a Learn to Skate program would start in January 2015, and the Memphis Figure Skating Club would love to have Dawson skate with them.

In December 2015, Dawson skated in his first theater on ice production, “An Enchanted Holiday on Ice,” and he was in several scenes. In one of the scenes, he played Kristoff from the movie “Frozen.” He also skated a duet to the Justin Timberlake song, “Suit and Tie.”

Dawson recently skated in eight scenes with several duets and a solo in the production of the “Polar Express.” He played the flute along with another girl, and a third girl played the violin to “In A Winter Wonderland” in one of the scenes.

After playing the introduction and chorus, a live choir came in and finished singing the song while Dawson and the girls ice skated.

“I really love ice skating and wish I could ice skate more often. I try to take advantage when BancorpSouth has ice skating days and skate there almost daily when they are open,” Dawson said. “At this time, I am skating one or two times a week at the Midsouth Ice House.”

Dawson’s private coach is Andrea Bippus.

“She appreciates his dedication to the sport of figure skating and said she couldn’t wait to see his advancements in 2017. She is preparing him for competitions in February and June where he will compete in ‘Dramatic

Showcase,’” Tammy said. “This past year, he attended the Scott Hamilton Ice Skating Camp in Nashville and a camp in St. Louis, Missouri where he trained under several previous Olympic competitors.”

Dawson’s future plans are to pursue a performance major degree in music and then apply to medical school to become a dermatologist.

“People with music degrees are more successful getting into medical school than with other degrees,” Dawson said.