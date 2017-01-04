Family pleas for information on missing son
WREN – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue have concentrated a search on the Little Coontail Road area in its search for a missing 27-year-old man, but according to Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, Wednesday morning, the search has been called off.
“We’ve worked a one-mile radius of his last known place and don’t have any concrete leads,” Cantrell said.
Justin Humble was last seen Dec. 27 at 10:18 p.m. He is 5’8.” Cantrell said his department has been working the case since being notified by family members.
“We are working with the investigators and are asking for anyone that may have any information to please come forward. Justin is loved by so many people. Please pray for his safe return,” said Justin’s mother Sherry Douglas.
Cantrell said nothing suspicious has been found and that his department will continue to look into the case until Humble is located.
Anyone with any information on Humble’s whereabouts is asked to call the MCSO at 369-2468.
Related Posts
- MCSO, U.S. Marshals run registered sex offenders compliance check
- Monroe County School District dismisses amid social media post
- Drug enforcement and community involvement top priorities for Cantrell’s second term in office
- Reasoning behind B&E cases driven by different factors
- Amory seniors get a leg up on physical activity
- Search continues for missing Aberdeen woman
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Supervisors table surplus radio action December 29, 2016
- Noles come from behind against Columbus Christian January 4, 2017
- Panthers go 2-0 in break against Saltillo, Ridgeland January 4, 2017
- Getting to know your local legislators January 4, 2017
- Issues about revenue shortfall continue through new legislative term January 4, 2017
- Family pleas for information on missing son January 4, 2017
- Noles come from behind against Columbus Christian January 4, 2017
- Panthers go 2-0 in break against Saltillo, Ridgeland January 4, 2017
- Getting to know your local legislators January 4, 2017
- Issues about revenue shortfall continue through new legislative term January 4, 2017
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....