Family pleas for information on missing son

WREN – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue have concentrated a search on the Little Coontail Road area in its search for a missing 27-year-old man, but according to Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, Wednesday morning, the search has been called off.

“We’ve worked a one-mile radius of his last known place and don’t have any concrete leads,” Cantrell said.

Justin Humble was last seen Dec. 27 at 10:18 p.m. He is 5’8.” Cantrell said his department has been working the case since being notified by family members.

“We are working with the investigators and are asking for anyone that may have any information to please come forward. Justin is loved by so many people. Please pray for his safe return,” said Justin’s mother Sherry Douglas.

Cantrell said nothing suspicious has been found and that his department will continue to look into the case until Humble is located.

Anyone with any information on Humble’s whereabouts is asked to call the MCSO at 369-2468.