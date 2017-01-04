Getting to know your local legislators
Mississippi House of Representatives
District 16 Rep. Steve Holland, (D), Monroe and Lee counties
Experience: 1984-present
Committee Membership:
• Appropriations
• Banking and Financial Services
• Conservation and Water Resources
• Medicaid
• Transportation
Contacts: Capitol: Room: 102-C; P.O. Box 1018; Jackson, MS 39215; (601)359-3236
District 20 Rep. Chris Brown (R), Monroe County
Experience: 2012-present
Committee Membership:
• Medicaid – Chair
• Appropriations
• Banking and Financial Services
• Conservation and Water Resources
• Constitution
• Management
• Public Health and Human Services
Contacts: Capitol: Room: 104-A; P.O. Box 1018; Jackson, MS 39215; (601) 359-2428; crbrown@house.ms.gov.
District 36 Rep. Karl Gibbs (D), Monroe and Clay counties
Experience: 2013-present
Committee Membership:
• Agriculture
• Military Affairs
• Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
• Youth and Family Affairs
Contacts: Capitol: Room: 400-F; P.O. Box 1018; Jackson, MS 39215; (601)359-3253; kgibbs@house.ms.gov.
District 39 Rep. Jeffery C. Smith (R), Monroe and Lowndes counties
Experience: 1992-present
Committee Membership:
• Ways and Means – Chair
• Constitution
• Judiciary A
• Judiciary En Banc
• Revenue and Expenditure General Bills
Contacts: Room: 201-F; P.O. Box 1018; Jackson, MS 39215; (601)359-3343; jsmith@house.ms.gov
Mississippi Senate
District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan (D), Monroe and Itawamba counties
Experience: 1984-present
Committee Membership:
• Judiciary, Division B – Chair
• Medicaid – Vice-Chair
• Constitution
• Elections
• Finance
• Highways and Transportation
• Local and Private
• Public Health and Welfare
Contacts: Capitol: Room: 409 A; P.O. Box 1018; Jackson, MS 39215; (601)359-3237.
District 17 Sen. Charles Younger (R), Lowndes and Monroe counties
Experience: 2014-present
Committee Membership:
• County Affairs – Chair
• Agriculture
• Appropriations
• Economic Development
• Environment Prot, Cons and Water Res
• Forestry
• Highways and Transportation
• Housing
• Medicaid
• Public Health and Welfare
Contacts: Capitol: Room: 215; P.O. Box 1018; Jackson, MS 39215; (601)359-3246; cyounger@senate.ms.gov.
