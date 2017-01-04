Issues about revenue shortfall continue through new legislative term

Legislators from across the state began the 2017 legislative session Tuesday, Jan. 3. Last year, the Joint Legislative Budget Committee recommended another round of budget cuts in state government during fiscal year 2018, which begins July 1. The cuts continue a financially-pressed trend for Mississippi.

“We are going to enter into this session with a significant budget deficit,” said District 12 Rep. Jay Hughes (D) of Oxford. “That’s not being negative; that’s being realistic. The numbers just aren’t there. With all of the prior year’s tax cuts that are being implemented, we won’t have the revenue we need to make basic needs.”

One deficit Hughes has spotlighted via mass email in the weeks leading up to the 2017 legislative session’s start is that brought forth by corporate tax incentives, aimed at creating more Mississippi jobs.

“To make up for the deficit created by tax cuts for big business, tax collections are being shifted to previously exempted goods and services such as medicine prescriptions, doctor visits and billings, barber and beauty shops that impose an increased tax burden on the consumers least able to afford to pay more taxes,” Hughes said. “Mississippi is one of the few states that actually taxes groceries. The determining factor as to what is and is not taxed is most likely influenced by political lobbyists in back-room meetings. There’s no rationale to it. Any additional tax collections will go to Jackson first to offset deficits before any money trickles back to local municipalities.”

According to a report from MississippiWatchdog.org, the Mississippi Legislature appropriated $263 million to help Continental Tire build a plant in Hinds County and $36 million to Edison Chouest Offshore to help buy and convert a former Huntington Ingalls facility in Gulfport into a shipyard. Additionally, a $45 million subsidy was approved to Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, after $20 million last year, $56 million in 2008, $56 million in 2005 and $40 million in 2004.

“The budget cuts to agencies last year were harsh and necessary due to revenue shortfalls from prior tax cuts. This year, however, we will be almost $200 million more short, due to the same reasoning, as well as a $57 million ‘accounting error,’” Hughes said. “These cuts in services and basic needs in the state will have a dramatic impact on our ability to attract new business and industry here or have any hope of eliminating the brain drain of our graduates leaving for greener pastures.”

A big topic of legislative discussion in previous years has been funding the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP).

“There doesn’t appear to be any hope for the Mississippi Adequate Education Program in the new fiscal year. I look for the MAEP to be DOA. School districts are currently authorized by law to raise taxes at the rate of 4 mills per year. The legislature wants to shift the taxing authority from school districts to municipal and county governments to decide what funding schools get. The formula is not broken; the legislature is,” Hughes said.

District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory, also a Democrat, doesn’t agree with Hughes’ appraisal.

“The cuts in next year’s budget are unnecessary. They are caused by the decisions made in previous years. The legislature has the funds to comply with the law and fully fund our public schools, to provide proper funding for community colleges and universities and to maintain the state agencies which provide basic services like public safety, public health and transportation. The legislature needs to repeal the giveaways to special interests,“ Bryan said.

Hughes listed some examples of the reality of this revenue shortfall and consequential budget cuts by highlighting the underfunding of 490,000 K-12 school students by $172.9 million (assuming the Mississippi Adequate Education Program survives the session on the chopping block from the secret EdBuild Contract with the New Jersey consultant; a 14.62-percent cut for schools for blind and deaf students; a 3.27-percent cut to mental health and an average 3-percent higher cut compared to last year’s cuts to basic services and agencies.

“They hired a New Jersey firm to work in secret to produce a formula that will give our schools less money and shift control of our schools from the local districts to Jackson,” Bryan said. “The legislative leadership has managed to get tax dollars diverted to shopping center developers, to Walmart and to other entities with no benefit to the ordinary taxpayer. As a local example, the owners of the underground gas storage facilities in Monroe County are entitled to get millions of dollars from the state treasury. This law was passed after the facility was completed, with no benefit at all to the public. It’s just a windfall to the storage facility.

“Last year, at the last minute, the legislative leadership changed the state’s accounting system so that this year’s budget cannot be meaningfully compared to any other budget. The membership was given only four hours to pass the budget with no real ability to make any changes. When several of us asked the chairman of appropriations how much money an agency had this year compared to the previous year, he said he did not know. It’s hard to overstate what an outrage this is.”