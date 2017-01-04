Noles come from behind against Columbus Christian

STEENS – In the first half of their basketball season, the Smithville Seminoles were looking to get over the hump and pull out a close win.

That finally happened for them in their first game at the Columbus Christian Christmas Classic as they came from behind to down the host Rams 41-34 last Tuesday night.

“This year, we’ve started off slow for whatever reason, and it’s taken our defense to get us going,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “We don’t start making shots until we start playing defense, and when we do, we’re pretty good even with the injuries, waiting on Dee (Moore), our football guys finally getting going. One thing about our guys is they keep fighting, and that’s always going to be there. With this group, we’re down, but we’re never out.”

The game didn’t start out ideally for the Noles as the Rams scored the first eight points and led 12-2 at the end of the first. Smithville was held to a lone basket by Drew Cox in the first.

The Noles picked it up from long range early in the second as they hit three straight 3-pointers by Michael Coxey, Heath Noe and Peyton Blair to pull to within a point. Noe’s second three, then a subsequent two-pointer gave them their first lead at 16-14. The Rams battled back to tie the game, but another three from Coxey put Smithville back on top.

Columbus Christian ended the first half on an 8-0 run to carry a 24-19 lead into the locker room.

The two teams traded baskets in the third quarter, and the Rams led 30-24 going into the final period.

Noe and Cox scored the first four points of the period to pull the Noles to within two points. An old fashioned three-point play by Cox finally put them on top before the Rams tied it again.

Coxey’s final three-pointer of the game gave Smithville the lead for good, and the Noles got insurance baskets from Noe and Cox to seal the win.

Noe led the Noles with 16 points, with Cox not far behind with 13 points. Coxey had 9 off his three 3-pointers.

“Heath is getting close. His shot’s still got some to go because of his legs, but he’s our leader,” Coln said. “When we get Dee back, that’s going to be great, and Drew has probably been the most improved player we have. They’re important, but so are our role players like Michael (Coxey), Brandon (Blair), Cam (Phillips), Will (McNeese) and all of them. They’ve got to start doing a little bit more, and they all played good minutes tonight. We played all nine off the bench.”

Smithville doesn’t open division play until next Tuesday against Tremont.

“Once January gets here with division play, I think we’ll be fine,” Coln said. “We needed a good win like this.”

(G) Columbus Christian 35, Smithville 34

The Lady Noles’ comeback fell just a point and a couple of seconds too short.

Lequondria Standifer got things started off right for the Lady Noles when she scored the first five points of the game, but Columbus Christian came back to tie the game, then take the lead at the end of the first.

Katie Beth Williams drove for a layup to open the second and put Smithville back on top 11-10. The two teams continued to trade baskets with Carli Cole tying the game late in the quarter for Smithville, but the Lady Rams had the final say and carried an 18-16 lead into halftime.

A pair of free throws from Precious Elliott and a layup by Standifer gave Smithville an early lead in the third, and after the Lady Rams tied the game once again, Karlea Roberson put the Lady Noles on top again. Standifer scored another five points straight, and Smithville led 27-22 going into the fourth.

After a Kelsea Roberson layup, it was a quick 4-0 lead by the Lady Rams that cut into the lead. A 5-0 lead a minute later gave them a quick lead before Standifer answered with a pair of free throws. The Lady Rams came through at the free throw line too to take the lead for good, and Standifer’s last-second basket put Smithville a point down at the end.

Standifer led Smithville with her 18 points.

(B) Nettleton 80, Oak Hill 36

The Tigers led by 20 points at the end of the first and cruised from there.

Va’Shawn Pounds led Nettleton with 14 points, followed by Bud Hammond with 11 points.

(G) Winston Academy 43, Nettleton 35

The Lady Tigers overcame a struggle during the second and third quarters to get within striking distance in the fourth.

Sharnec Mosely led the Lady Tigers with her 20 points in the loss.