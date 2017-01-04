Panthers go 2-0 in break against Saltillo, Ridgeland

The Amory Panthers soccer team didn’t miss too many beats after a nearly three-week break as they took down Saltillo and Ridgeland on back-to-back days this past week.

The Panthers beat Saltillo 6-2 on Wednesday, then hung on in a tight 2-1 win over Ridgeland on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers split on the week, falling to Saltillo 5-3, then turning around and shutting out Ridgeland 5-0.

“We played a little bit better against Ridgeland on both teams than we did the day before,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “It’s been almost three weeks since we played, and we were definitely a little rusty. The guys were able to pull out two wins, and the girls had a good win at Ridgeland.”

Against Saltillo, Jake Kirkpatrick started out the scoring with his goal early in the game off an assist by Aaron Goldman.

Ryan Morgan made a penalty kick minutes later when Kirkpatrick was taken down in the box, and brothers Brendan and Cameron Koehn accounted for the next two goals, with the other assisting on each.

Goldman made one of his own, and Brendan Koehn made his second to make it 6-0 Amory before two late goals by Saltillo. Peyton Avery assisted on Koehn’s final goal.

The scoring didn’t come as easily the next day at Ridgeland as the Panthers were locked in a scoreless tie at the half. Brendan Koehn and Austin Rowell’s early second half goals secured the win as the Panthers’ defense held on after Ridgeland scored in the 60th minute. Cameron Koehn assisted on the first goal, while Brendan Koehn did on the second one.

“It was good going down there and playing Ridgeland,” Clayton said. “We needed the experience of traveling three hours and then playing because we could have to do that in the playoffs.”

Clayton had high praise for his midfield of Goldman and Cameron Koehn, who accounted for two goals and four assists on the week.

“Cameron did a really good job, and Aaron Goldman was solid. He had a really good game against Ridgeland,” Clayton said. “He kept a lot of things from happening in the midfield. Jake (Kirkpatrick) was really good on the wing, and he and (Austin) Rowell both created a lot of opportunities. The defense for the most part played pretty well. We were pretty solid on the back line, and (Alex) Box had some key saves at important times when we did make mistake.”

On the girls’ side, it was all about Ashley Stevens, as she accounted for all eight Lady Panther goals on the week.

Stevens had a hat trick with her three goals against Saltillo in the 5-3 loss on Wednesday, then nearly doubled that with five goals against Ridgeland on Thursday. Morgan Mitchell had an assist against Saltillo, while Madeline Dean did against Ridgeland.

Connor Stevens grabbed her first shutout of the season in the win over Ridgeland.

“Ashley really came out and played well in both games, and the last few games before Christmas break she’s done that as well,” Clayton said. “She’s done a much better job creating scoring opportunities, putting it away, and challenging people one on one. We’ve dne better in the midfield as well, winning 50/50 balls and getting her the ball. Hopefully it’s all starting to come together on the girls’ side.”

Clayton credited the Lady Panthers with a good effort in the loss to Saltillo.

“It was a back and forth game,” he said. “Saltillo has a really good team, and it’s good for us to play someone of that caliber. Their speed of play is faster than most 4A teams we will see.”