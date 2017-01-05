Aberdeen JROTC helping organize Salute to Service Awards
By Ray Van Dusen | 6:00 am | January 5, 2017 | News
ABERDEEN – Whereas Hands On Aberdeen has historically honored community achievers in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day through its Salute to Service Awards, preparing for the 2017 ceremony will help groom some future community leaders.
“Hands On Aberdeen is working in concert with the Aberdeen High School JROTC,” said the Rev. James Cook. “Planning has taken place, and we’re doing it in conjunction with the school’s JROTC banquet Jan. 14.”
Cook began planning last week with JROTC leadership, and the unanimous decision was to honor former Aberdeen Mayor Cecil Belle and Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee at the upcoming awards ceremony.
