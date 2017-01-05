Lions can’t overcome Sulligent’s hot start

MILLPORT, Ala. – The Sulligent Blue Devils opened the game with a 7-0 run, and the Hamilton Lions could never overcome the slow start as they fell 64-35 at the South Lamar Tournament on Thursday.

“The whole game took the wind out of our sails,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said. “We had about two minutes where we picked it up and played a little bit better. We’re still on Christmas break I guess because we didn’t play to our potential. We didn’t shoot the ball well, and we didn’t put the defensive pressure we’ve had the last couple of games on them.”

After Sulligent’s strong start, LaDerrick Despenza and Jacob Jaudon each made baskets to trail by just three points, but the Blue Devils continued to answer. Tae Howard sank a three late in the quarter to make it 12-8, and the Lions trailed 14-8 at the end of the first.

Howard once again made it a four-point game at the beginning of the second, but a 14-0 run early in the period ended up being Hamilton’s downfall. Despenza and Juante Bankhead answered that with back-to-back baskets, but the Lions were only able to cut the lead to as few as 11 points in the second on a Bankhead three-pointer.

Hamilton trailed 36-21 at the half.

Another big run at the end of the third extended the Sulligent lead, this one a 10-point run to make it 52-24 going to the final period.

John Smith drained back-to-back threes in the fourth, and Bankhead also hit from long range in the quarter.

Bankhead finished with 12 points with Despenza also in double figures with 10 points.

“To me, we just didn’t find the open man like we should have today,” Garvin said. “We played the same way when we came over here last year in the first game, so hopefully we will play better tomorrow.”

(G) Sulligent 55, Hamilton 37

The Lady Lions trailed 27-12 at the half with most of the scoring coming from Tori Harrison and Deidra Keaton and were only able to cut the lead to 13 points in the third quarter off three straight points by Kealy Shields.

Alexia Ware’s last second three-pointer put the Lady Lions down by 14 at 40-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Shields opened the final period with a basket to make it a 12-point game before Sulligent rattled off a 10-0 run to seal the win. Tylisha Verner scored 7 points late in the fourth to tie with Keaton and Shields as the Lady Lions’ leading scorer.