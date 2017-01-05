Nettleton library moving to larger quarters

NETTLETON – Mayor Mem Riley said finding a larger space for the town’s library was one of the first items on his wishlist when he took office.

“The citizens told me we need a bigger library,” he said. “We needed it years ago.”

A way to make it a reality, however, was a huge unknown. A couple of business leaders in the community paved the way for Riley and the community to see their dream come true.

Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley of Nettleton and District 16 Mississippi Representative and funeral director Steve Holland collectively proposed a solution to the need.

Holland put out a statement indicating health issues and working 60 to 80 hours per week were forcing him to consolidate his funeral business.

“I have come to the point that I must prioritize my time and my talents,” he said.

After meeting with friends and family, including Presley and the Nettleton Friends of the Library, Holland decided to offer his Nettleton chapel to the city to provide a new home for the Dorothy J. Lowe Memorial Library.

“We have concluded this 6,000-square-foot facility in the heart of downtown would be a fabulous location for a public library. It is with gratitude that the Holland family and our staff deed this historical location on Dec. 31, 2016 to the present and future citizens of Nettleton as a site of honor, pride, resourcefulness and education for years to come,” Holland said.

He has agreed to sell his building for $100,000, far less than the appraised value, according to Presley and Riley.

Riley is optimistic much of the money needed to buy Holland’s building can be privately raised by the Nettleton Friends of the Library. He added the city will provide any needed funds that aren’t privately raised in a year’s time.

However, Holland has agreed to let the library relocate sooner rather than later. Riley believes the library could be operating in its new space as soon as February. He is confident an expanded library will improve the quality of life for residents and make the town more inviting to potential newcomers.

Presley thinks the library relocation is a success story of good government and civic involvement.

“Never doubt the power of concerned citizens and responsive elected officials,” Presley said.