Nettleton native patriarch of Fort Bragg Military Family of the Year

NETTLETON – Nettleton native SPC Coy Hill III, along with his wife Mary Kaitlyn and son Coy IV, were joined by XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg acting Senior Commander MG Paul LaCamera Dec. 1 to throw the switch lighting Fort Bragg’s Christmas tree. The prestigious task came as part of the perks of being named the Fort Bragg Family of the Year.

The Hills were nominated along with 27 other families for the honor. They filled out a long questionnaire and attended a 30- to 45-minute interview with a six-person panel that included a general’s wife. After making it to the final round of five, the family was chosen for the honor.

“We were just expecting a gift card, but they kept handing us stuff,” Hill said.

Hill is known by his family and friends as Trey. The Hills were nominated for the award based on their volunteer work with youth at First Church of Fayetteville [North Carolina].

“When they have youth services or meetings, we’ll go up and help them to keep the kids from going too crazy,” he said.

For the past year, Coy Hill IV has been along for the ride. Teenagers help look after him, or he stays in the nursery. He also goes on trips.

“He’s part of the group, too,” said Nettleton resident Jenny Payne, Mary Kaitlyn’s mother.

Growing up, Trey attended church in Amory. His mother is a member of the congregation at Bethel Apostolic Church.

There will be more events to come with the family of the year honor. Last year, Trey’s former section chief and his family won the same award.

“He said he went to a bunch of dinners and made a bunch of appearances throughout the year,” Trey said.

After visiting with friends and family in Amory, Nettleton and Plantersville during the holidays, the Hills returned to Fayetteville, where they hope to stay for years to come, even though the city is far bigger than Trey prefers.

“The reason we want to stay there is because of our church,” he said. “We love our church so much.”

<b>Continuing a legacy</b><b>

When Trey’s grandfather, Coy Hill, was a young bi-vocational preacher and businessman, he walked away from a lucrative promotion with J.C. Penney that would have transferred him with his young family to Atlanta.

The McNairy County, Tennessee native had assisted in the ministry at his father’s church in Nettleton and worked in business that took him to Florida when the decision was made.

A country boy at heart, he couldn’t gamble on his family surviving in a big-city environment where his business responsibilities could’ve demanded ever-increasing time away from home.

In the mid-60s, Coy Hill moved his family to Amory to assume the pastorate of a small church on Ninth Avenue South and, with the help of a couple of partners, established Black’s Department Store downtown.

In the years since, the church grew under his leadership and moved to its present campus on Tschudi Road, while Black’s Department Store was an anchor in the central business district of Amory for more than 30 years.

“It was the closest thing to a department store in Amory during its time,” said long-time area realtor Mary Lib Francis.