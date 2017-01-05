Tigers overcome halftime deficit to defeat Rams

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

STEENS – The Nettleton Tigers came into last Wednesday’s matchup with the host Columbus Christian Academy Rams ranked third in the state in 3A with a 9-2 record. Trailing by two at halftime, the Tigers fought back to claim a 54-44 win.

“If the world was fair, Columbus Christian would have won this game,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “They definitely outplayed us most of the game.”

The Tigers started the game with a 7-0 run and led by 10 late in the first period after Damien Ealy put a rebound back. The Rams closed the gap and trailed 20-11 at the buzzer.

The Tigers seemed to have lost their energy during the break and the Rams ran off six quick points to start the second quarter. A three from the corner with 1:15 left in the period put the Rams ahead for the first time at 25-24.

Shawn Pounds put the Tigers back in front with a three from the corner, but the Rams hit a pair of free throws and a last-second bucket to take a 29-27 led into intermission.

“I told the guys in the locker room I could yell and scream,” Gardner said. “But with the lackluster way they had been playing, I didn’t think it would do any good.”

Whatever Gardner said to his team, they came out and tied the game to start the third period on a steal by Tyler Jernigan. The Rams hit a bucket and followed up with the free throw to take their biggest lead of the game at 32-29.

Grady Gardner hit a floater in the lane, and Jernigan hit two from the stripe to retake the lead. Jernigan drove to the basket to get the Tigers up by three, but the Rams responded to get back to within a point.

Gardner nailed a three from the corner, and Pounds drove to the hoop to give Nettleton a six-point edge with 2:25 left in the period. Pounds hit the front end of a one-plus-one and took a rebound full court to stretch the Nettleton lead to 43-34 going into the final period.

Columbus Christian won the state championship in its division on MAIS last year and was not ready to quit. The Rams pulled the deficit down to eight to start the final period, but the Tigers’ athleticism took over from there. A Jernigan drive to the hoop put Nettleton up by 11. The Rams hit a free throw and a two-pointer to get back to 10, but never got any closer.

With 5:20 left in the game, Gardner called for his team to play “keep away,” and the only other points the Rams got was on a steal. The Tigers took only wide open shots and held the ball for the 54-44 win.

Jernighan was the game’s leading scorer with 18 points for Nettleton. Pounds added 14 for the Tigers. DeKameron Mitchell led CCA with 13 points and RJ DeLoach added 12.

“We played with very little passion,” Gardner said. “We beat these guys by a large margin the last time we played them, and I think we underestimated them. We just wore them down in the second half.”

(G) Van Alstyne 30, Hatley 25

In Wednesday’s opening game of the tournament, the Hatley Lady Tigers battled to the very end before falling 30-25 to the Lady Panthers from Texas.

Hatley managed only four points in the first quarter of the low-scoring contest and trailed 12-4, at the first break. Alana Edwards hit a pair of free throws to start the second period, and Madison Seals got open under the basket to keep Hatley to within 10, but a late run by the Lady Panthers left the Lady Tigers behind 26-10 at intermission.

The Hatley defense held Van Alstyne to a single point in the third quarter while the Lady Tiger offense put up nine to cut into the lead. Katherine Morgan hit two free throws to start the period, and Taylor Andrews, Allison Easter and Morgan got free in the lane to put points on the board.

When Edwards was fouled putting a rebound back, her followup free throw got Hatley to within five with 2:24 left in the game. Neither team scored the rest of the way and the Lady Panthers held on for the 30-25 win.

Andrews and Morgan led Hatley with six points each. Reno was the leading scorer with 12 for Van Alstyne.

“We have to depend on our defense to stay in the game,” Hatley coach Ben Stark said. “We have to create scoring opportunities from our defense and then hit the shots when we get open. We had trouble doing that in the closing minutes of the game.”

(G) Nettleton 45, Smithville 37

“If we can hit our free throws and not turn the ball over, we stand a good chance,” Smithville coach Michael Wildmon said before the game.

It didn’t work out that way for the Lady Noles as they went 1-for-10 at the free throw line and had double-digit turnovers in the first half.

The first quarter was hotly contested with the Lady Tigers holding an 8-7 lead at the break.

The Lady Noles were up by four in the early going after Katie Beth Williams took a defensive rebound to the other end for a score. Nettleton’s Kameron Miller hit the front end of a two-shot foul, and Sharnec Mosely put the miss back on the second shot to put Nettleton in front. Miller dished to Mycah Hall right before the buzzer to give the Lady Tigers the lead at the break.

Led by Macy McMillan’s corner three, the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Noles 10-5 in the second quarter and led 18-12 at intermission. Precious Elliott scored all of the Lady Noles’ points in the period.

The teams matched points in the third quarter, and the Lady Tigers extended their lead by one point. After Lequondria Standifer cut it to 27-22, Bricelyn Morris hit a bucket at the buzzer to give Nettleton a 29-22 lead going into the final period.

Hall put the Lady Tigers up by 10, but Standifer hit two free throws to cut it to eight. Miller put it back to 10 with a shot from the corner, and Challyn Rice stretched the lead to 12 at 41-29 beating the Lady Nole press for a basket.

Standifer found another gear and took three steals to the hoop in the closing minutes, but the Lady Tigers went into the stall and held the ball for the last shot. Morris hit the shot with with 11 seconds left to give Nettleton the 45-37 win.

Standifer was the leading scorer with 16 points for Smithville. Morris led Nettleton with 10 points.

(B) Hatley 65 , Columbus Christian JV 22

The Tigers opened the game pressing, and AJ Blaylock scored the first four points. After a Columbus Christian free throw, Blaylock dished to Will Bishop under the goal to put Hatley up 6-1. Blaylock, Kurt Hendrix and Leo Duncker finished out the quarter with baskets to give the Tigers an 11-3 margin at the break.

The Rams scored first in the second period, but then Blaylock and Bishop hit threes and Blaylock took a steal to the hoop to keep the Tigers up by 10.

Will Cantrell drove the length of the floor, and Blaylock hit Jacob Feaker in the lane the next two trips down court to put the Tigers ahead by 20. Chance McNeese scored right in front of the buzzer to send Hatley into halftime leading 36-13.

After the Tigers outscored the Rams 14-3, in the third quarter, coach Brian McCollum started clearing his bench.

Parker Easter hit a three from the corner and Keller Wren drove to the basket to pace the Hatley JV to a 16-point quarter. Wren hit four more points, and Hunter Taylor scored the final bucket to give Hatley the 64-22 win.

“Our JV played better than our varsity today,” McCollum said.

Wren led Hatley with nine points and Feaker had eight.