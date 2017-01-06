 

Aberdeen School District to dismiss early

By | 10:32 am | January 6, 2017 | News

ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen School District will release students early today due to inclement weather.

Aberdeen Elementary will release at 1:15 p.m.

Belle Shivers Middle School will release at 1:30 p.m.

Aberdeen High School will release at 1:40 p.m.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen