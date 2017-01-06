Government seats at stake in several 2017 municipal elections
Municipal elections will be held in Amory, Gattman, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville this year with qualifying continuing through March 3 at 5 p.m. at the respective city and town halls.
For Amory and Nettleton, aldermen candidates must be registered to vote and reside in the ward in which they run. For the mayor and chief of police races, qualifications are that a candidate must be a registered voter and reside within the city limits.
The primary election is calendared for May 2 with May 16 scheduled for the primary run-off election day.
For any municipality with candidates running Democrat and Republican, general election day is June 6.
The newly elected candidates will officially begin their terms on July 3.
Nettleton had a special-called election last year, which was the city’s first opportunity to adhere to the state’s Voter ID law. For the other municipalities, 2017’s races will be the first time voters will have to show proof of identification when voting.
People wanting to register to vote have 30 days prior to the election to do so.
