Home Depot Foundation provides for outdoor classroom
ABERDEEN – Thanks to a strong volunteer effort and a $2,100 grant from the Home Depot Foundation, Aberdeen Elementary School now has a place designated for outside learning through its new outdoor classroom.
“I had reached out to the PTO president Sandra Eckford after she had gotten in touch with me about doing something for the school. She started by asking about picnic tables, but I said we could do more than that,” said Aberdeen native and Home Depot employee Latoya Loyd, who has coordinated several community service projects locally through the Home Depot Foundation.
The outdoor classroom project included picnic tables, nine benches to accommodate 25 to 30 students and a chalkboard/bulletin board. In conjunction with this project, YellaWood donated 450 dog-eared fence boards, and Glidden donated 25 gallons of paint for students to paint art of how they see themselves. The fencing will be installed next spring to border the outdoor classroom.
“This is my milestone and the legacy I want to leave behind of what the PTO did,” Eckford said.
In addition to volunteers from Home Depot, 15 parent volunteers helped build, install and paint alongside members of the Aberdeen High School’s Class of 2017 Project Volunteer and other members of the community.
like Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle and city public affairs specialist Justin Crosby.
