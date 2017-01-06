Panthers fall to Jackson Christian at ICC

FULTON – Turnovers and a physical Jackson Christian team were Amory’s undoing on Friday at the Rumble on the River at ICC.

The Panthers took a 74-47 defeat in their lone game of the Christmas break.

“We turned the ball over too many times,” Amory coach Brian Pearson said. “It’s frustrating to have so many possessions where we didn’t even get a shot off.”

The Panthers didn’t have a bad start to the game as an old-fashioned three-point play from Aaron Stringfield gave them an early lead, and baskets by Kamden Parks and J.J. Jernighan kept things tied early.

Their undoing came late in the first when Jackson Christian had a pair of 6-0 runs, sandwiched by an Amory bucket by Gabe Buckner, and led 19-9 at the end of the period.

Buckner and Keshon Parks each made free throws to open the second and get the lead back to single digits, and it was Parks who hit a three in the middle of the period when the advantage was back to double figures. The Eagles ended the second on an 11-2 run to lead 39-22 at the half.

Jeremiah Wallace made a layup, then a long two early in the third to make it a 13-point game, but that was as close as the Panthers would get.

“We can only improve from this,” Pearson said. “Hopefully we will, but I didn’t see that from their body language and attitude.”

Jackson Christian’s physical post players did the majority of the scoring.

“They’re very good, very aggressive, and they do a good job of feeding them from the outside,” Pearson said. “We saw them play a lot this summer. Their coach was a grad assistant when I went to Freed Hardeman, which is how we got this game together.”

Keshon Parks scored 11 points to lead Amory while Jeremiah Wallace was right behind him with 10 points.

The Panthers continue division play this week with an important game against Tishomingo County.

“It’s a very important game,” Pearson said. “I know we won’t be in school and in our routine but hopefully that doesn’t hurt us.”