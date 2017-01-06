Tigers downed by Biggersville’s second-half surge

BOONEVILLE – As soon as the Nettleton Tigers got back in their game with the Biggersville Lions in the third quarter at the Kiwanis Classic at Northeast, the Lions had a quick answer.

Biggersville’s big run late in the third quarter handed the 1A Lions a 70-55 win over the 3A Tigers.

“We’ve been in cruise control the last few games, and we talked a few weeks ago about letting people have runs,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We just let them have it. The one in the third quarter did us in. We got to within three a couple of times, but we didn’t stand up and get enough stops. I felt like at the end of the day, this game meant a lot more to Biggersville than it did to Nettleton. They played with a lot more heart than we did.”

Nettleton started out the game on a good note, led by Bud Hammond’s early points in the first, but things slowed down in the second.

Va’Shawn Pounds hit a pair of three-pointers in the period, but the Tigers trailed 31-23 at the half.

Down by double digits early in the third, it was Hammond and Tyler Jernigan that pulled Nettleton back into the game. Hammond’s second three in the period cut the lead to just three at 37-34, but the Lions ended the quarter on a tear, limiting Nettleton to just five points, most of those from Pounds.

Biggersville carried a 51-39 lead into the fourth and started that period off with back-to-back baskets. Damien Ealy and Pounds each scored early in the fourth to stay within striking distance, but the Lions continued to extend their lead. A late run by the Tigers, which inclued threes from Jernigan and Hammond, was too late as they lost by 15.

“Their big guys did a good job getting themselves in position with a little extra effort, while our guys were content to just sort of hang around,” Gardner said. “We were more worried about being cool than being right tonight.”

Hammond scored 20 points to pace the Tigers, while Pounds with 13 and Jernigan with 10 were also in double figures.

“I think we’ve gotten away from doing things the way we need to for a couple of weeks, and tonight it bit us in the rear,” Gardner said. “Hopefully we will learn from it.”