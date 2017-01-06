Work ongoing for Hatley’s Dollar General
HATLEY – Mayor George King can recall when Hatley had a home-owned grocery store and hardware store in 1980 but since then, the town’s retail industry hasn’t been much of a tax-producer. The township’s retail landscape will soon change, however, through the opening of a Dollar General location.
“I’ve been on the board [of aldermen] and been mayor for 12 years, and we haven’t had a boost in sales tax. Dollar General coming in isn’t something we solicited; it just happened,” King said.
Concrete was expected to begin this week, and Dollar General’s opening is expected 60 days thereafter, according to King.
“Ten or 15 years ago, the town actually solicited a Dollar General but this time, nobody has said a word about anything, and we didn’t help them find land. We received a call from a construction company asking about permits and were excited. I think it’ll be a big thing for us tax-wise,” said King, who counted four other entities in the town with tax privilege licenses – a gas station, a beauty shop, an antique store and a wrecker service.
Hatley’s Dollar General will be located east of Hatley Attendance Center.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- The year 2016 caps off my first year of motherhood December 31, 2016
- Nettleton library moving to larger quarters January 5, 2017
- Aberdeen JROTC helping organize Salute to Service Awards January 5, 2017
- Lions can’t overcome Sulligent’s hot start January 5, 2017
- Tigers overcome halftime deficit to defeat Rams January 5, 2017
- Amory School District dismissing early January 6, 2017
- Monroe County School District dismissing early January 6, 2017
- Aberdeen School District to dismiss early January 6, 2017
- Tigers downed by Biggersville’s second-half surge January 6, 2017
- Panthers fall to Jackson Christian at ICC January 6, 2017
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....