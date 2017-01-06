Work ongoing for Hatley’s Dollar General

HATLEY – Mayor George King can recall when Hatley had a home-owned grocery store and hardware store in 1980 but since then, the town’s retail industry hasn’t been much of a tax-producer. The township’s retail landscape will soon change, however, through the opening of a Dollar General location.

“I’ve been on the board [of aldermen] and been mayor for 12 years, and we haven’t had a boost in sales tax. Dollar General coming in isn’t something we solicited; it just happened,” King said.

Concrete was expected to begin this week, and Dollar General’s opening is expected 60 days thereafter, according to King.

“Ten or 15 years ago, the town actually solicited a Dollar General but this time, nobody has said a word about anything, and we didn’t help them find land. We received a call from a construction company asking about permits and were excited. I think it’ll be a big thing for us tax-wise,” said King, who counted four other entities in the town with tax privilege licenses – a gas station, a beauty shop, an antique store and a wrecker service.

Hatley’s Dollar General will be located east of Hatley Attendance Center.