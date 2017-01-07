Amory juvenile charged with armed robbery
AMORY – An 11 year old white male is being held at the Alcorn County Youth Detention Center following an attempted armed robbery sometime before 6 p.m. Jan. 6, according to Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.
“The child walked to a home on 8th Street North, knocked on the door and asked the man who lived there for a ride. After they were in the car and driving by Amory Middle School, the child pulled out a 38 caliber weapon and put it to the man’s head demanding money,” Bowen said.
Bowen went on to explain that the man was able to take the gun from the child, at which point the youth ran from the car. After being chased, the youth allegedly gave up and was taken to the police station where he is being charged with armed robbery.
“It appears the kid took the gun from his home with the intention to rob someone,” said Bowen, who added there are no charges pending against anyone else.
A bond hearing will be held to determine if the child will be released to family or remain in custody.
Related Posts
- Law enforcement investigates Amory shooting
- Bond set for armed robbery/kidnapping suspect
- Arrest made in Amory armed robbery/kidnapping case
- Law enforcement searches for subject connected to armed robbery
- Aberdeen Police Department seeks armed robbery suspects
- No charges filed in Amory shooting at this time
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Emily Tubb
Search
- The year 2016 caps off my first year of motherhood December 31, 2016
- Nettleton library moving to larger quarters January 5, 2017
- Aberdeen JROTC helping organize Salute to Service Awards January 5, 2017
- Lions can’t overcome Sulligent’s hot start January 5, 2017
- Tigers overcome halftime deficit to defeat Rams January 5, 2017
- Amory juvenile charged with armed robbery January 7, 2017
- Amory School District dismissing early January 6, 2017
- Monroe County School District dismissing early January 6, 2017
- Aberdeen School District to dismiss early January 6, 2017
- Tigers downed by Biggersville’s second-half surge January 6, 2017
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...
- Kyle Adkins: Contact me Kyle Adkins about your project ....