Amory juvenile charged with armed robbery

AMORY – An 11 year old white male is being held at the Alcorn County Youth Detention Center following an attempted armed robbery sometime before 6 p.m. Jan. 6, according to Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen.

“The child walked to a home on 8th Street North, knocked on the door and asked the man who lived there for a ride. After they were in the car and driving by Amory Middle School, the child pulled out a 38 caliber weapon and put it to the man’s head demanding money,” Bowen said.

Bowen went on to explain that the man was able to take the gun from the child, at which point the youth ran from the car. After being chased, the youth allegedly gave up and was taken to the police station where he is being charged with armed robbery.

“It appears the kid took the gun from his home with the intention to rob someone,” said Bowen, who added there are no charges pending against anyone else.

A bond hearing will be held to determine if the child will be released to family or remain in custody.