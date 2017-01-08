Healthy meals make for a great way to start the New Year

AMORY – Merit Health Gilmore Memorial Registered Dietitian Charlotte Baker shared a few tips for eating healthier in 2017.

“For the New Year, try cutting back on carbs and see if you drop a few pounds and have more energy. Cutting back on carbs does not necessarily mean adding more expensive foods to your diet,” Baker said.

Here are a few tips to help get started:

*Start with cutting your carbs at suppertime. Most people are less active after this meal and need fewer calories before bedtime. (If you have diabetes, be sure to check with your doctor before making any changes in your diet/exercise routines.)

*Cut back on sugar-sweetened beverages. This change alone could help you lose weight and increase your energy levels.

*Inexpensive sources of protein include eggs, canned fish and meats on sale each week at your local grocery.

*Add more non-starchy vegetables to your plate as you cut back on the higher carb foods. Choose veggies on sale each week. Fresh or frozen work equally well. Use less potatoes, white rice, white bread and corn.

*Add more salads to your menus. To control costs, you may choose heads of lettuce rather than bagged salads and make your own dressings.

*Spend a few minutes on meal planning each week to make the process run smoothly.

*Make better carb choices. Brown rice, whole grain breads, wheat pasta, peas and beans provide extra fiber, vitamins and minerals. Replace tempting sugar-laden desserts with small portions of fresh fruit or no sugar-added canned fruit.

*Be sure to include fat in your meal to help you feel satisfied and reduce the urge to snack after meals. Good fat sources may include olive oil, nuts, seeds, avocado, olives and salad dressings.

As far as snack ideas go, consider lower carb Greek yogurt, nuts/seeds, peanut butter or string cheese with fruit, hummus with veggie sticks, no-sugar-added hot chocolate and homemade soups.

“A lower carb-eating plan can be followed by simply leaving off bread at mealtime or by adding a non-starchy vegetable in place of rice, corn or potatoes,” Baker said. “If you need more ideas, here are some simple lower carb meals you can make without a recipe. Feel free to add in a small side serving of good carb choices like sweet potatoes, peas, beans, etc.”

Patty Melt Wraps or Salad

Cook up a pan of lean mini-cheeseburger patties and wrap them in lettuce leaves instead of buns or chop/crumble the cheeseburger patties and add to a large tossed salad. Top with diced tomatoes, onions and pickles as desired. Dress salad with homemade special sauce or lower carb honey mustard.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grill chicken tenders and add to salad bowl of lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and lower carb dressing. Top with a few avocado chunks if desired.

Baked Fish and Oriental Salad

Season fish fillets with old bay seasoning and bake at 400 degrees until cooked-about 20 minutes. Make a quick oriental salad by adding low carb Asian dressing to a bag of slaw mix. Toss in a few roasted chopped peanuts and toasted crushed ramen noodles for crunch as desired.

*Zoodles and Meat sauce

Brown ground beef or ground turkey and add low carb spaghetti sauce or a can or seasoned tomatoes. Serve over a bed of zucchini noodles or lower carb pasta. Top with parmesan cheese as desired.

Flatbread Pizza

Start with a low carb flatbread or tortilla and add leftover chopped meats, chopped veggies, olives and cheese. Bake at 375 degrees until cheese melts.

Veggie Omelet

Coat a skillet with olive oil and sauté veggies such as peppers, onions, tomatoes and spinach. When veggies are tender, add a few slightly beaten eggs and cook until set. Top with cheese as desired.

Chef’s Salad

Add chopped turkey, ham, bacon and cheese to your lettuce and tomato salad. Use your homemade dressing or favorite lower carb dressing.

Grilled Steak & Veggie Platter

Grill your favorite cut of steak alongside veggies like onions, peppers, squash and zucchini. (Coat the veggies lightly with olive oil, garlic and herbs prior to grilling.)

BBQ Pork Chops

Pour your favorite lower carb BBQ sauce over a pan of pork chops. Cover pan and bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until done. Serve with coleslaw.

Egg Roll Bowl

Lightly coat a wok or large skillet with oil and heat ground pork until fully cooked. Remove and drain excess fat from wok. Add a bag of slaw mix to wok and sprinkle with soy sauce, ginger and sesame oil (or your favorite lower carb stir fry sauce). Cook until slightly wilted then add meat back to slaw mix and toss.

Kabobs

Thread skewers with chunks of your favorite meat and veggies. Season with salt and pepper or brush on your favorite low carb marinade/dressing. Grill until meat is fully cooked. (Check temp with thermometer). Serve with a small baked sweet potato.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bake

Lightly coat an oven-proof skillet with oil and cook chicken tenders until lightly brown, 5-7 minutes. Tenders will finish cooking in oven. Arrange tenders in skillet (lightly salt and pepper as desired) and top with a thin layer of cream cheese, some diced ham and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese. Bake at 375 degrees until chicken is fully cooked about 10-15 minutes. Serve with a salad or steamed veggie.

Baked Eggs in Ham Cups

Line muffin cups with a ham slice. Drop an egg in and bake at 375 degrees until egg is cooked-about 15-20 minutes. Serve with thinly-sliced whole grain toast.

Fajitas Bowl

Place chopped peppers, onions and chicken tenders in a large baking pan. Sprinkle with fajita spices and a dash of olive oil and roast at 375 degrees until chicken is fully cooked and veggies are tender-about 20-30 minutes. Serve with sour cream, shredded cheese and salsa.

Herbed Chicken and Veggie Bake

Add chicken pieces to a baking pan and sprinkle with your favorite herbs, add veggies like carrots and peppers. Drizzle with a light coating of olive oil and bake at 375 degrees until chicken is fully cooked-about 45 minutes.

Philly Cheesesteak Bowl

Add 1-2 teaspoons olive oil to skillet and sauté chopped peppers and onions with ground beef or thin sliced leftover steak until veggies are tender. Sprinkle lightly with Worcestershire sauce while cooking, then top with your favorite white cheese and cook until cheese melts.

Chicken Salad

Make your own or check label for carbs if prepared. Serve in lettuce cups or on sliced cucumbers. Serve with a bowl of tomato or vegetable soup.

Stuffed Mushroom Pizzas

Stuff portabella mushrooms with lower carb tomato sauce, cooked Italian sausage, pepperoni and cheese. Place in 350 degree oven and bake until mushrooms are tender-about 15-20 minutes.

Taco Salad Bowl

Sprinkle ground beef with cumin and chili powder or taco seasoning mix as desired then brown and crumble. In large salad bowls, layer lettuce, tomatoes, meat, cheese, avocado, sour cream and low carb salsa. Crisp a low carb tortilla in the oven and cut into strips. Add a few strips to each salad for crunch if desired.

Chicken Parm & Zoodles

Season chicken breasts with Italian seasoning and place in baking dish. Cover chicken with low carb spaghetti sauce and bake in 375° oven 25-30 minutes or until done. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and return to oven until melted. Serve over a bed of lightly sautéed zucchini noodles.

Zucchini noodles (Zoodles) may be made by slicing the zucchini or yellow squash using a potato peeler, a mandoline, a spiralizer or purchase ready made at grocer. You may substitute with lower carb pasta, if desired.