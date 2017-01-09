Losing famous fathers is an excruciating part of these growing pains

I grew up as a kid in the 1980s. I hate to offend any fans of Dennis the Menace’s father, Mike Brady or even Jay Pritchett if you watch “Modern Family” now, but my childhood generation had the best TV father figures primetime could offer.

I’m sure whichever decade you grew up in was just as wonderful, but with the 80s, there were afternoon cartoons instead of talk shows like now. Instead of reality TV shows at night, there were wholesome sitcoms with life lessons as the clincher to the plotlines.

There were heart-to-heart talks between fictitious fathers and their TV children with cheesy music to accompany. There were tacky sweaters, dated hairstyles and a sense of family on a number of those shows from way back when.

The mood swings of mischievous teenagers and little kids are never going away, and neither are valuable life lessons your parents instill with those talks when they’d had enough of them.

One thing that will eventually go away, however, is the people who portrayed all of those sitcom characters from the 80s.

Mr. Drummond taught us loving through adoption on “Diff’rent Strokes,” so it was a gut-check when Conrad Bain, who portrayed the character, passed away in 2013.

Bill Cosby showed a lot about unconditional love for his five kids on the “Cosby Show,” but sexual abuse allegations from numerous women in recent years have tarnished that reputation.

Even Uncle Phil on “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” in the early 1990s came off scary at times, but fans of the show couldn’t help but to feel a loss when James Avery, who played that part, lost his life in 2013.

A few weeks ago, in this era of fake news sites online, I had to search for a reputable source to confirm that Alan Thicke, who portrayed Dr. Jason Seaver on “Growing Pains,” actually did pass away suddenly.

It was hard to believe since the first Google search popped up a post he had made on Twitter mere hours before praising the new season of “Fuller House.”

As a kid of the 1980s, these were father figures we admired. Who knows how many young dads out there in real life took note of their approach to tough love and dealing with relatable situations with their children. Of all the books on parenting, it’s surely always easier to deal with new situations when you have somebody relatable battling the same childhood fits.

The babies of the 80s and late 70s are now of the age of having newborns or even grandkids of our own, so the approach TV dads took then has probably made a lasting impression that could be passed along for years to come.

Some of us who were young, innocent and wide-eyed about a new episode of “Silver Spoons” or “Who’s the Boss” then don’t have real-life moms and dads still with us today either.

Growing older sucks sometimes. It’s one thing when your optometrist tells you bifocal contacts are in your near future, and there’s the fact you can’t run a productive day on three hours’ worth of sleep like you once did. It’s a completely different pain of letting go of particular chances for unconditional love.

Whenever “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” came out in 2008, Harrison Ford had a line to the effect that “We’re at the age where life takes away more than it gives.” I’m not quite there yet but sometimes can relate.

To the seasoned younger parents out there, I’m sure the Terrible 2’s may seem like an even trade for your teenager’s resentment stage, but it, too, shall pass.

To the new parents out there, I’m sure you want to hang onto those opportunities of softly spoken mispronunciations and hours of watching “Paw Patrol” with your young ones on the couch for as long as you can, but before you know it, there’s going to be first dates and Sweet 16 outings taking away that time together.

Hold on tight through those life stages. Hold onto that patience. Hold onto that kid. As it’s hard to miss a chance to see Danny Tanner on syndication having a heart-to-heart with one of his three daughters on “Full House,” it’s hard not to thumb through a scrapbook of your baby’s firsts and not go back to a better place in time.

“Family Ties.” “Family Matters.” “All in the Family.” Family is what these cheesy plotlines were all about.

You’ve always got reruns and TV series on DVD to remind you of how impressionable those scripted father figures were. You’ve always got family, right in front of you or in an old photo album away, to drive home the point of what those Hollywood screenwriters were trying to convey.