 

Mississippi State announces fall 2016 Society of Scholars class

Reagan Livingston receives acknowledgements from Provost Judy Bonner.

For the Monroe Journal
Twenty-four Mississippi State University seniors are new members of the university’s prestigious Society of Scholars in the Arts and Sciences.
The honors organization recognizes top university students each semester from all majors who have demonstrated the highest standard of academic excellence while pursuing a broad exposure to courses in the arts, sciences and humanities.
Those selected for the rigorous screening process must have demonstrated a sound foundation in languages, mathematics, sciences, oral and written communication, humanities or social sciences.
Recipients from Monroe County are Jamelle V. Vance and Lachelle D. Vance, both majoring in biological sciences/pre-medicine and both of Aberdeen and Reagan Livingston, a biological sciences/pre-medicine and microbiology major of Amory.

