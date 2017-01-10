Amory man arrested for possession of a controlled substance
By Ray Van Dusen | 2:30 pm | January 10, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremy Wayne Clark, 37, of Amory was arrested in Amory on Jan. 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
