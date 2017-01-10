Celebration Recovery helps those with dependencies through religion
ABERDEEN – St. John’s Episcopal Church will have a Celebrate Recovery information meeting Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. that will ultimately develop leadership roles for the program meant to help those struggling with addictions.
“We’ll have a step study, which is very similar to the 12 steps. We’ll take an in-depth look at each person’s life with the same kinds of questions,” said the Rev. Sandra DePriest. “We invite family members of those with addictions too. It helps raise self-awareness and how we deal with our affirmations and our grief to better be able to learn how we react to it. The better self-aware we are, the better we recognize our demons.”
The program is open to anyone dealing with such issues as alcoholism, drugs, depression, anger, codependency, overeating, pornography, anxiety and gambling. The program is Christ-centered.
“It’s a positive experience for walking a life of sobriety. Why it appeals to people in our area is because it’s Christ-based. It’s about a higher power. When the program is up and going, it incorporates praise and worship. Other 12-step programs are excellent, and this is an added component that helps people in some ways other recovery programs don’t,” DePriest said.
There are four books that will be studied in sequence through the estimated six-month process that will prepare leadership for Celebrate Recovery. There will be monthly meetings for the program, and DePriest expects the full Celebration Recovery program to launch in the fall.
More than 2.5 million people have completed this program since it began in the early 1990s. It’s aimed at the “hurts, habits and hang-ups” associated with various addictions.
The meeting is open to anyone interested in seeing a Celebrate Recovery group form in Aberdeen/Monroe County. For more information, contact DePriest at 369-4854 or sdepr@aol.com; or Bobby Pepper, Northeast Mississippi Celebrate Recovery state representative, at 213-2059 or bobbypeppercr@gmail.com.
