Wisconsin class project links ‘Amery2Amory’
AMORY – Mayor Brad Blalock recently opened a package of Christmas cards delivered to his office addressed to the citizens of Amory. The senders were a class of fifth-grade students in Amery, Wisconsin, under the tutelage of instructor Michael Simonson.
“Amery, Wisconsin and Amory, Mississippi share a remarkable number of parallels,” Blalock said.
Simonson introduced his class project among the cards by providing some background information.
“My Amery is a city of 2,902 people in Northwestern Wisconsin. We love the Wisconsin Badgers, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers, but we especially love our Green Bay Packers! A Mississippi native, Brett Favre, is one of our heroes,” Simonson’s introduction stated. “Our city was founded in the year 1887, which, I believe, is the same year your community was founded! Looking at Amory’s website, I noticed that you have a city clock in one of your beautiful parks! We also have a very similar looking clock in our city! Our city is fairly close to the Mississippi River, which flows by your state.”
Simonson proposed to have two research committees in his class – one to research Amory and the other to research Amery. The group will then send Amery’s story to Amory.
“It will be a year-long project, and we will work on different aspects throughout the year,” Simonson said.
The Amery fifth-graders have branded the project by creating a logo – “Amery2Amory.”
“Each community name will be in their school colors, ours in red and yours in black. The gold ‘2’ represents a connection between our two communities, as well as the trains that helped our cities thrive, while also representing your second school color. The ‘A’s will be in a shape to represent the engines of a train,” Simonson wrote.
Simonson is very excited about the possibilities and relationships that can be built between the two communities this year, as well as in the future.
