Amory City Clerk announces upcoming retirement

AMORY – The public portion of the board of aldermen’s first meeting of the new year was over almost as soon as it convened. An audience of only four citizens gave indication there would likely not be much discussion beyond routine matters of business.
The duration of only eight minutes caused late-arriving Ward 2 Alderman John Darden to participate only in executive session.
A guest was listed on the agenda for a presentation to the board, but was among those absent, which also included Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham and zoning administrator David Moore.
When city clerk Lee Barnett’s time slot came up, he provided a letter to Mayor Brad Blalock and requested him to read it to the audience. The letter was addressed to the people of Amory from Barnett, in which he announced his plans to retire in April.
“He has been my right-hand man, and I will certainly miss his assistance if I am fortunate enough to be re-elected,” Blalock said with gratitude after reading the letter.
In other business, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen requested board permission to apply for a grant through the Walmart Community Grant Program. Bowen commented later that the potential award of $2,500 would most likely be used for equipment for the police department.
“Money is getting harder to come by, and we’re always looking for any possibilities for additional funding,” he said.
No action was taken following executive session, according to Blalock.
“I asked that the meeting be adjourned in honor and memory of (the late) Barry Strevel,” he said.
