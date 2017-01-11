 

Amory Police Department investigates armed robbery

By | 6:21 pm | January 11, 2017 | News

AMORY – According to the Amory Police Department, a black male wearing a grey zip up hoodie and blue jeans walked out of the woods between Cash Title Exchange and Tschudi Road behind AT&T at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The subject then entered the Title Cash business and displayed a pistol demanding money. He then exited and went back towards Tschudi Road.

If you have any info please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at 256-2676.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
