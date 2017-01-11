Amory Police Department investigates armed robbery
By Ray Van Dusen | 6:21 pm | January 11, 2017 | News
AMORY – According to the Amory Police Department, a black male wearing a grey zip up hoodie and blue jeans walked out of the woods between Cash Title Exchange and Tschudi Road behind AT&T at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The subject then entered the Title Cash business and displayed a pistol demanding money. He then exited and went back towards Tschudi Road.
If you have any info please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at 256-2676.
