Amory Police Department investigates armed robbery

AMORY – According to the Amory Police Department, a black male wearing a grey zip up hoodie and blue jeans walked out of the woods between Cash Title Exchange and Tschudi Road behind AT&T at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The subject then entered the Title Cash business and displayed a pistol demanding money. He then exited and went back towards Tschudi Road.

If you have any info please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at 256-2676.