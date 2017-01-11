Lady Panthers pull away late against Columbus

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Lady Falcons scored first, but the Amory Lady Panthers had the final say.

Amory overcame an early 1-0 deficit to take the lead right before halftime, then pad its advantage with two second-half goals on the way to a 4-1 win over Columbus last Tuesday night.

“We had a penalty kick early that the goalkeeper made a good save on with that and the follow up,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “It was a good night overall. We got everyone in on both teams that we brought up here. It was good to get experience in some wet, muddy conditions because we could have to play in those conditions in a division or playoff game.”

The Lady Falcons made it 1-0 in the 4th minute, and it took an Ashley Stevens goal midway through the first half for Amory to tie the game.

Stevens was taken down in the box right before halftime, and Mary Kate Coggin was good on her penalty kick to give the Lady Panthers the lead for good.

Morgan Mitchell scored after a big run up the right side to make it 3-1 early in the second half, then Stevens iced the win with her second goal in the 53rd minute off an Emma Coggin assist.

“Ashley played really solid, and Emma had a good night in the midfield,” Clayton said. “Brooke (Pace) played well in the midfield, and Macie Williams and Jamison McComb both did well off the bench. Riley Crouch did well on the back line.”

(B) Amory 8, Columbus 0

Columbus couldn’t contain the hot Panthers, as they rolled out to a quick 7-0 lead within the first 16 minutes.

“The boys came out firing on all cylinders, and it’s impressive to be able to score seven goals in that span,” Clayton said. “They did a great job moving off the ball, getting the ball to the open person, and we defended well. Ethan Gardner had the best game he’s had all year tonight.”

Jake Kirkpatrick got things off to a good start when he scored in the third minute off an assist from Peyton Avery.

Austin Rowell and Brendan Koehn made it 3-0 in a matter of less than two minutes shortly after with Koehn assisting on Rowell’s goal and Ryan Morgan assisting on Koehn’s goal.

Koehn scored again in the 11th minute, and Avery followed him up with a goal of his own to make it 5-0.

Cameron Koehn got into the scoring action in the 15th minute, and Rowell added his second before the bench took over much of the rest of the game.

Matthew Otey scored the Panthers’ final goal in the 28th minute.

Alex Box and Corbin Martin combined for the shutout with Box manning the goal in the first half and Martin handling things in the second half for the Panthers.

“The younger guys played really well when they got in, even though they were outsized. Everybody stepped up, and we kept the pressure on their end,” Clayton said. “Corbin (Martin) played well in the goal. He’s going to be a good goalkeeper for us.”