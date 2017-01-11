Lady Panthers suffer division loss in overtime

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

AMORY – Amory’s Lady Panthers started strong, but fell and then fought back to tie the game in regulation to the Tishomingo County Lady Braves last Tuesday night. Amory couldn’t buy a basket at the start of overtime, and the Lady Braves pulled out a 44-41 victory.

Madison Wax started the scoring with a three-pointer, and Victoria Hale added a free throw. Tish tied the game at 4, but another three by Wax put Amory back on top. The game was tied again at 9, but Tish took advantage of fouls created by the Lady Panthers’ man-to-man defense and hit three free throws to regain the lead. Wax got the Lady Panthers back to within one with a drive to the basket, but Tish hit two more from the charity stripe to lead 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Candance Shaw nailed a trey to start the second period and tied the game. After that, the action remained fast and furious, but the scoring grounded to a halt. The Lady Panthers managed only one more bucket in the period, while Tish tossed in six to take a 22-16 lead into intermission.

The third quarter belonged to Amory as the Lady Panthers put up 10 points while holding Tish to five. Hale stole the ball and dished to Wax for an easy two. Wax then hit Lauren Haynes to get the Lady Panthers to within two. The Lady Braves went back up by three, but Moenae Dunlap tied the game with a three. Wax put Amory back in front, but Tish hit a shot at the buzzer to go ahead by one heading into the final period.

Back-to-back baskets by Dunlap and a free throw by Hale gave the Lady Panthers a four-point lead. Tish cut it to two and was in position to tie the game, but Kaleigh Wren blocked the shot attempt and kept Amory on top.

A three by Tish tied the game at 35, but Hale drove to the hoop to put Amory ahead by two. Amory turned the ball over, and Tish scored with :15 left to tie the game again. Time ran out before the Lady Panthers could get a shot off, and the game went to overtime tied at 37-37.

Tish scored first in overtime, and Amory missed a pair of layups that left the Lady Braves in the drivers’ seat. Dunlap finally found the basket and tied the game at 39. Tish scored the next five points before Wax broke the streak to get Amory to within three points with :10 left in the game. The Lady Panthers got the ball back, but their last-second shot attempt fell short leaving the Lady Braves ahead by three as the game ended.

“Overall I think we played well,” Amory coach Paula Wax said. “Our defense did a great job. Our biggest problem was that we couldn’t hit free throws.”

The Lady Panthers were 2-of-10 from the line while Tish hit 19 of 29.

Wax was the game’s leading scorer with 14 points, and Dunlap added 11. Christian Bobo had 12 for the Lady Braves.

(B) Tishomingo County 52, Amory 51

Wins have been hard to come by for the Panthers the last few years, but new coach Brian Pearson and the team are working hard to change that. The Panthers made a giant step forward last Tuesday night when they took the Tishomingo County Braves to the wire before falling by one point in a 52-51 loss.

The Panthers fell behind early but rebounded to cut the Braves lead to two at 14-12 at the end of the first quarter. Trailing 12-4 with 2:32 left in the period, Zack Herron put a rebound back to get the Panthers’ offense going. Zatorious Gates, Gabe Buckner and Kamden Parks scored in the final two minutes to get Amory back to within two at the buzzer.

Buckner tied the game to open the second quarter, and Jeremiah Wallace put Amory ahead with a floater in the lane. A steal by T.J. Wallace put Amory up at 19-14, but the Braves fought back to tie the game at 19. The Panthers went up, 25-24, but the Braves hit from long range to go into halftime ahead at 29-25.

A three by Tish stretched the lead to seven early in the third period, but Parks returned the three and hit two from the line to get Amory to within three. Back-to-back buckets by Jeremiah Wallace cut the margin to two at 39-37 with :42 left in the period.

A steal by Keshon Parks and a full-court pass to T.J. Wallace tied the game, and the followup free throw put the Panthers ahead at 40-39 as the fourth quarter started. Buckner tied the game at 44, but the Braves went on a seven-point run to go ahead 51-44.

At the 1:31 mark, the Panthers benefited from an unusual situation, Kamden Parks stole the ball and headed for the Amory basket. He was fouled just inside the three-point line, and the official also called an intentional foul. The shot went in, and Parks was awarded one free throw on the personal foul and two more on the intentional foul. He made two of three for a four-point play and pulled the Panthers to within three at 51-48.

Amory also got the ball for a throw-in, and J.J. Jernighan was fouled and hit the first free throw to pull the Panthers to within a basket.

With 1:37 left in the game, Tish had to call a timeout to prevent a ten-second call and as soon as the ball came inbounds, the Panthers fouled. The Braves missed the free throw, and Amory got the rebound and called timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, Jernighan scored in the lane to tie the game at 51-51. The Panthers’ pressure forced another Tish timeout and then fouled the Braves when the ball came back in. The Braves hit one-of-two to go ahead by one.

Amory called its last timeout to set up a play with 15 seconds left in the game. Keshon Parks’ three-pointer at the buzzer fell short, giving Tish the 52-51 win.

“We are moving in the right direction, and I think we deserved to win tonight,” Pearson said. “I hope the lessons learned tonight will take us to a win very soon.”

Buckner led Amory with 15 points, and Kamden Parks added 10.

Tucker Hill tied Buckner for game honors with 15 points for Tish. Caleb McCalmon added 14, and Kyle Parrish had 12 for the Braves.