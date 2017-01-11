 

Smithville man charged with possession of a controlled substance

By | 4:01 pm | January 11, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, David Wayne Harris, 46, of Smithville was arrested in Amory on Jan. 10 and charged with possession of controlled substance.  He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

