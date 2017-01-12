Bulldogs battle Tigers for division-opening win

HATLEY – The Aberdeen Bulldogs opened Division 4-3A play with a double-digit win but had to stave off several Hatley comebacks to ensure the 66-51 region win.

“I’m not satisfied with this game to be honest. Our level of focus wasn’t there,” Aberdeen coach Jaworski Rankin said. “I’m giving all the credit to Hatley. They were well-coached, and their kids played hard. Our goals coming in were about maturity and how we would come back off a win against South Pontotoc last week. We wanted to see if they could have that mental maturity to come in, focus and win a district game.”

The two teams traded threes to start the game with Aberdeen’s coming from Jordan Gillespie and Hatley’s coming from A.J. Blaylock.

The Bulldogs had a 11-0 run midway through the first, much of that commanded by Dejuante Willis in the paint, and Will Cantrell cut into the lead with a three-pointer. Terrance Rowe ended the first by putting the Bulldogs back up by double digits.

Aberdeen led by 10-plus much of the second quarter, except for after a Blaylock three-point play and a pair of free throws by Will Bishop.

Jokovian McMillian followed that up by a basket inside, followed by Thayland Perkins draining a three to extend the advantage.

Perkins was good again late in the second on a trey to make it a 14-point lead at 34-20, and Tucker Bourland beat the buzzer with his layup for Hatley to trail by 12 at the half.

Blaylock opened the third with back-to-back trips to the basket to cut the lead to eight, before a pair of Perkins free throws and a three by Gillespie.

Gillespie’s third three-pointer of the game opened up a 16-point lead at 42-26, and McMillian made it nearly a 20-point advantage late in the third before the Tigers mounted another comeback.

John Michael Woods hit a three at the buzzer for Hatley to make it 46-30 going into the final period.

The two teams traded baskets for much of the early part of the fourth with Gillespie and Willis handling much of the scoring for Aberdeen. Leo Duncker was good on all of his free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt early in the fourth, and back-to-back baskets by Blaylock and Kurt Hendrix cut the lead to 14 midway through the quarter.

Blaylock hit a three to make it 58-46 before the Bulldogs started a run to secure their win. Willis and Perkins made crucial free throws, and Perkins was also good on another three-pointer late in the game.

“Chad (Brown) wasn’t here today, and he’s played well for us lately. Other guys have to step up,” Rankin said. “Perkins had a good game. We have a lot of work to go, but we got one here. In order for us to achieve our goals, we have to play better from here on.”

McMillian led three Bulldogs in double figures with his 17 points, followed closely by Gillespie’s 16 and Perkins’ 14 points.

Blaylock was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points.

(G) Aberdeen 43, Hatley 17

It was a 3-2 game early off a Tamarah Sykes layup and Amber Johnson free throw for Aberdeen and a Taylor Andrews basket for Hatley before the Lady Bulldogs ended the first quarter and began the second with a 12-0 run, most of that legwork by Sykes and Trinity McMillian.

Madison Seals’ three ended Aberdeen’s run, but Hatley only managed a Caitlin Howard basket otherwise in the second, and the Lady Bulldogs commanded a 22-7 lead at the half.

They started the third off with another big run, this one a 14-0 one to lead 33-7. Sykes started that off with back-to-back baskets, and McMillian finished it with a layup and an old-fashioned three-point play.

Alana Edwards ended the run this time with a three-point play of her own, followed by two late baskets by Rylee Bourland.

Aberdeen ended the third with a 38-14 lead, and scoring was scarce for both teams as they emptied the benches in the fourth.

Sykes was Aberdeen’s leading scorer with 16 points, followed by McMillian’s 13 points. Bourland led Hatley with her 6 points off the bench.