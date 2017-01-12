Former Nettleton mayor passes away
By Ray Van Dusen | 3:35 pm | January 12, 2017 | News
NETTLETON – R.V. Adams, who was elected mayor of Nettleton in a 2008 special election, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was 69 years old.
Adams was elected mayor to fill the seat left by Brandon Presley following his win for Northern District Public Service Commission. Adams was defeated in the 2013 mayoral race.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton.
