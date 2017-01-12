Lions pour it on in second half for win over Rams

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

HAMILTON – “We tend to play down to the level of our opponent at the beginning of a game,” Hamilton coach Drew Garvin said.

The Lions managed only six points in the first quarter against Vardaman last Thursday night and were down 12-6.

Jerrod Whitfield came off the bench in the second quarter to score eight points and spark the Hamilton office on its way to a 69-37 division win over the Rams.

LaDerrick Despenza took control of the offensive boards in the second quarter, and Jacob Jaudon took a steal to the hoop to put the Lions ahead three minutes into the period. TJ Warren banked in a trey, and Despenza powered to the hoop with an inbound pass to put the Lions up 27-20 at halftime.

John Smith started the second half with a steal, and Despenza scored six of the next seven points. Free throws by Jaudon and Despenza gave Hamilton a 20-point lead at 43-23 in the closing minutes of the period. With the Hamilton defense holding the Rams to only three points in the quarter, the Lions’ offense dropped in 18 points to open the lead to 22 at 45-23 going into the final period.

Jaunte Bankhead, the Lions’ 6-foot-7 forward, who had been ineffective the for much of first three quarters, started the final period with a turnaround jumper. Smith found Despenza in the lane, and Jaudon took a steal to the hoop to get the Lions past the half-century mark.

After Tae Howard hit a jumper, the Rams scored four straight to cut into the lead. Bankhead got an off-balance jumper to fall, and Despenza put up a hook shot. Kaminski Bankhead finished off a fast break with a pass from Jaudon to put the Lions up by 30 with 4:00 left in the game.

Jaudon hit a pair of threes, and Kaminski Bankhead got ahead of the Vardaman defense to make the final score 69-37.

“It was a real pretty game,” Garvin said, “but we did a lot of good things. We moved the ball around well on offense and had only 10 turnovers. Whitfield really got us going with some key baskets in the second quarter. It’s always good to get that first division win of the season.”

Four Lions scored in double figures led by Despenza with 15. Juante Bankhead and Jaudon were right behind with 14 and Smith added 10 points.

(G) Vardaman 41, Hamilton 38

The Lady Lions started the game scoring points and stopping the Lady Rams with a tight man-to-man defense. Kealy Shields scored the first four points of the game, but the Lady Rams fought back to tie the game with 2:40 left in the period.

Tylisha Verner came off the bench to score six points in the last two minutes, and Deidra Keaton hit a pair from the line to give Hamilton a 13-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Rams turned the game around and outscored the Lady Lions 11-4 in the second quarter and tied the game at 17-17. Shields and Tyra Verner scored for the Lady Lions in the period.

Baskets by Shields and Keaton kept the game tied at 19 and 21, but the Lady Rams started pulling away in the third period. Icie Cockerham’s bucket at the :35 mark kept the Lady Lions to within three, but a last-second three by Vardaman gave the Lady Rams a six-point lead going into the final period.

Baskets by Shields and Tyra Verner kept the Lady Lions close as the fourth quarter got underway. Cockerham’s three brought Hamilton to within two, and Keaton tied the game at 37-37 with an offensive rebound for two.

The Lady Rams scored the next four points by beating the Lady Lions press to go up 41-37. Hamilton could not find the basket in the closing minute, and a last-second free throw by Keaton made the final score 41-38.

“Our press was really working well in the first half,” Hamilton Jon-David Hartley said. “We had some turnovers at the wrong time and just couldn’t hit the shots when we needed them. When we learn to keep our composure and hit the open shot in a key situation, we will be a lot better.”

Shields and Vardaman’s Chassidy Holmes tied as the leading scorer with 11 points each.