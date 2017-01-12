Supervisors discuss range of road topics

ABERDEEN – Supervisors began the new year Jan. 3 buoyed by good reports on recovery projects recently completed to repair damage incurred by Christmas 2015’s storms and floods, one year after board action was first taken regarding the incident.

District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson relayed an observation made by a paving contractor who viewed work recently completed by county crews, remarking that the work looked as good as any provided by a private contractor.

“Getting work done well and in a timely manner is a team effort, from clerical to construction,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.

Hamilton residents Tommy and Trish Sanders appeared before the board for assistance regarding use of a remote road that got into some tangles due to truck hauling over a railroad crossing on a gravel lane that happened not to be listed on the current register for county-maintained roads.

The wear and tear of truck traffic on the crossing got the attention of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, and efforts were set in motion to get funding for repairs and maintenance for a road with a less-than-clear understanding of who owns it.

If there is no access to public money for road maintenance, costs are usually reimbursed through permit fees. In this case amounting to approximately $500 per month out of the Sanders’ pockets.

“We’re being railroaded by the railroad,” Tommy complained politely in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

“Railroad crossings have gotten to be a big issue,” Kirkpatrick said.

According to Monroe County Road Manager Sonny Clay, the county has more than 950 miles of county-maintained public paved roads.

“If you add in the state and U.S. highways, we have over 1,000 miles. We have the second-largest amount of roads of any county in the state to maintain and have to manage that with only half the combined assessed value of our neighboring counties that generates tax money for us to operate,” Clay said.

Add in to these figures the roads such as those represented in the Sanders’ petition that are not registered as public roads and therefore must be privately maintained.

Supervisors agreed to begin the process to declare the road in Sanders’ petition a public county road, which begins with 10 signatures by registered voters with connections with that road.

In another matter with a similar wrinkle, efforts were begun to correct the language on the deed to the property where the Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department station is located, formerly known as Oak Hill VFD.

Although the incorrect legal description has been undisturbed since 1989, according to chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer, the deed will be re-written to avoid potential conflict should a dispute arise about fire trucks and equipment stored on the site.

The fire house was originally built by a private party and conveyed to the third generation of the family. The grandsons will clear up the matter by conveying a corrected deed to the county.

In a final open session matter, board attorney David Houston asked for a resolution to send, in his words, “a letter of inducement” recruiting another industry to Monroe County which would offer tax incentives to offset private investments in infrastructure and, in turn, provide immediate benefits to the county. Only 15 jobs were envisioned to be initially created, however.

“This venture might produce tax revenue in 15 years,” said Houston. “These days, you have to take what you can get.”