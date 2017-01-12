Supervisors talk solid waste issues

ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors dealt with two issues regarding solid waste pick-up during its Jan. 6 meeting. For starters, the board took action on an unexpected pressing matter regarding the need for a temporary garbage truck for commercial solid waste collections.

“We had a front-load garbage truck that caught fire two weeks ago, and the back-up truck had a spring break this morning and will be down for a short time. We have borrowed another truck from Lee County, but it has issues too,” said county administrator Evan Adams, who presented the board with two quotes to lease a truck for a month.

The board originally approved the lesser quote of $9,525 for a month from Big Truck Rental pending the agreement with the contract, but later approved to reconsider the bid and finally accept a better bid from Sansom Equipment for $9,750 with shipping included.

“This is an onerous contract for a one-month deal,” said board attorney David Houston. “The thing that bothers me is it’s so one-sided. If they bring us a lemon, it’s our responsibility.”

Adams was unsure if Sansom will have a contract too, but the board agreed to the rental pending Houston is satisfied with any potential contract. Supervisors did note the high price during discussion leading up to the vote.

“It seems awfully high, but the garbage doesn’t stop,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.

“I don’t want to spend that amount of money for that amount of time but I understand the garbage needs to be picked up,” said District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan.

Adams said during the meeting it has taken six days to pick up the garbage, and the Monroe County Solid Waste Department was behind on the commercial collections due to truck issues.

The county is waiting for a company from Atlanta regarding what it will take to fix the truck that caught fire. Several electronics issues need to be fixed, according to Adams.

The county is waiting for a previously approved truck to arrive, which could be available by the end of the month.

In other business, Robert Guin, who is the only resident living on his gravel road, stated concerns during a due process hearing regarding delinquent solid waste fees. Guin, who lives in District 3, said several weeks his garbage isn’t collected, and a truck doesn’t come down his road every week.

He told supervisors being skipped over for collection has been happening for years.

“I had a driver say, ‘If you don’t put garbage in here, I’m not going to pick it up,’ but how are you going to know if I have garbage in it or not. I don’t appreciate having to pay 100-something dollars a year to have garbage picked up and not even get that service,” Guin said. “If you want Pizza Hut and ordered a pizza and opened the box and were missing two pieces, you wouldn’t want to pay for the whole thing. This communist mess if you don’t pay your bill, you can’t get a car tag…that’s communist.”

Kirkpatrick said the county is obligated to pick up his garbage

County engineer Kyle Strong told the board the Weaver Creek project in Becker is expected to begin on Jan. 16.

Kirkpatrick asked for further communication with the city of Aberdeen regarding action on the Matubba Creek bridge on Coontail Road.

In other business, the board approved:

* An appointment of Ronnie Bowen to serve on the Region III Mental Health board.

* An order receiving and depositing Monroe County rubbish disposal industrial dumping receipts totaling $8,737 for the month of December.

* An order authorizing the budgeted appropriation of $2,000 to each of the county’s American Legion posts.