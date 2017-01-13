Motorcades, church services commemorate MLK Day

Civil rights champion Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who would’ve turned 88 years old Sunday, Jan. 15, will be honored locally with observances in Aberdeen and Amory.

Amory’s festivities begin with lineup for the motorcade from 1 until 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at West Amory Elementary School. The motorcade will travel through some of West Amory’s streets, including Martin Luther King Drive, before proceeding to the church service in Athens.

This year’s host church will be Smith Chapel Holiness Church, located at 50068 Burr Rd., where Sister Mamie Parks is pastor. The guest speaker will be the Rev. George Taylor of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church in Nettleton. The church service begins at 2 p.m.

The national holiday observing Martin Luther King Day is Monday, Jan. 16, and the Aberdeen/Monroe County Chapter of the NAACP will host its annual motorcade and church service that day. Lineup for the motorcade will be at 9:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Street. It will depart at 9:45 a.m. and proceed south on Highway 25 to Chestnut Street and continue to Commerce Street, going through downtown, to Matubba Street. It will continue south on Matubba and end at Daniel Baptist Church where the annual church service will be held.

“Daniel Baptist has graciously accepted the duty of hosting the service and actually asked last January,” said NAACP member Lady B. Garth. “The service will incorporate community aspects, and the children’s choir and community adult choir will sing. Everyone is welcome to attend.”

Host pastor the Rev. Timothy E. Thompson will bring the message.

The Aberdeen-Monroe County chapter of the NAACP added it’s asking for monetary help in paying the annual assessment of the unit. The nonprofit organization operates solely on donations. Donations are tax-deductible.