Seconds count when it comes to our meaningful lives

Most every day’s obituaries in the newspaper will have among them the report of an untimely death. Three days after Christmas, a brother-in-law of mine was enjoying a vacation at his favorite getaway-his condominium in Destin, Florida.

He and his wife and a granddaughter were hosting another couple, who were close friends from their church. After enjoying an evening meal at a restaurant along the beach, they returned to the condo. The group then decided to go back downstairs for a little recreation to wind up the evening, except for my workaholic brother-in-law who remained in the condo. He had a table he wanted to finish painting. When the group returned upstairs, they found him collapsed on the floor and were unable to revive him before paramedics could get there. He was 60 years of age.

A radio host quoted a friend of his who was nearing the 60-year-mark and wrote, “If the 70 years of a normal lifespan were squeezed into a single 24-hour day, it would now be 8:30 in the evening in my life…Time is slipping by so rapidly.”

The difficulty in admitting that our time on Earth is limited inspired the creation of the Tikker wristwatch. For far less than the cost of a Rolex, you can get a wristwatch that tells what time it is, calculates your estimated normal lifespan and displays a running countdown of your remaining time. It is advertised as the watch “that counts down your life, just so you can make every second count.”

The method used is described as thus: Through a simple calculation and questionnaire, you can determine an estimate of your life expectancy or when “death” may occur. This number is then entered into the device, and so begins a countdown of your estimated life expectancy.

The purpose is to remind you that time is your most valuable asset and to waste it is a waste of your life. The corporate statement continues, “Being cautious about life can be good…as long as that caution doesn’t prevent you from experiencing the wonderful things life has to offer. We must remember that it’s called ‘life expectancy’ not ‘death expectancy.’ We believe a fulfilling life is about taking chances, setting goals, leading a healthy lifestyle and seeing what the world has to offer.”

The same writer who wrote the familiar words, “The Lord is my shepherd,” also wrote, “Show me my life’s end and the number of my days; let me know how fleeting my life is.”

Life coaches offer some points to consider: 1.) In what ways am I wasting time? 2.) In what ways am I making my days count? 3.) In what areas do I need to make some changes?

The clock is ticking. If you’re among those making New Year’s resolutions, a good one might be to determine to invest the breath, talents and energies that have been loaned to us in causes that will outlast our tomorrows, which will give more meaning to our lives today.