Undercover agent turned author guest of January booklunch
ABERDEEN – Friends of the Evans Memorial Library will host the monthly booklunch on Jan. 18 at the library. Special guest speaker will be Charlie Spillers, author of “Confessions of an Undercover Agent: Adventures, Close Calls and the Toll of a Double Life.” This book is on the Mississippi Best Sellers list.
Spillers, a resident of Oxford, spent years as an undercover agent of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and in his book, he reveals years of surprisingly candid encounters with the seamier side of life and the toll of a double life.
Born in Baton Rouge, Spillers moved to Mississippi with his family, living mainly in south Mississippi. He graduated from Magee High School in 1963 and spent three years in the United States Marine Corps before beginning a 42-year career in law enforcement. He has a business degree from Ole Miss and his law degree from the University of Mississippi Law School. In addition to undercover work, he spent 23 years as a federal prosecutor.
Spillers presently lives in Oxford where he is associated with the University of Mississippi and spends a lot of his time traveling Mississippi and speaking with various literary groups and at book stores. This visit will be his first to Aberdeen Booklunch.
A lunch will be available for $6, and the public is urged to sit spellbound as Spiller’s experiences unfold.
