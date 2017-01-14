Prayer vigil scheduled for missing Nettleton man
NETTLETON – A prayer vigil will be held at CrossPointe Fellowship Church Saturday, Jan. 14, at 6 p.m. for Justin Humble, 27, who was heard from Dec. 27.
Humble was last seen dropping off a friend and the friend’s girlfriend’s house. Humble’s car was found abandoned less than 100 yards from the friend’s house at 30333 Little Coontail Rd.
He sent his girlfriend a text and said he was stopping at the store to get her a drink and would be on the way. He never made another communication from his phone.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team searched a one-mile radius of where Humble’s car was located but found no evidence. Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said nothing suspicious was found.
A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for a reward for any information leading to Humble’s whereabouts. To support the effort, click on www.gofundme.com/reward-for-justin.
Crosspointe Fellowship Church is located at 265 Metts Rd. in Nettleton. Although a number of candles will be available, each person is asked to bring one.
Anyone with any information in the missing person case is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 369-2468.
