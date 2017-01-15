Adams Family Restaurant specializes in fresh-made food

SMITHVILLE – Frank and Glenda Adams have both been involved in the restaurant business in one capacity or another a good bit of their lives. Frank served as food and beverage director for Hilton Hotels, a career that took him to several different locations across the country. He has also worked with Omni and Sheraton hotels. He had been an executive chef with Sheraton.

“I got out of the restaurant business for awhile, but I was not happy,” he said. “Food business is my life.”

How the Adams family ended up in Smithville and owned a restaurant is a unique story. In the early 1990s, their niece, who lived in Smithville, was selling Girl Scout cookies. There was a competition among all the uncles to see who would buy the most cookies. Frank bought 20 boxes and after they had been shipped to him wrapped in local newsprint, he saw an advertisement for approximately 14 acres of land for sale with a single-wide home on it. He asked his mother-in-law, who was living in Smithville at the time, to go and look at the land. He then called the owner and made an offer on it.

“I was temporarily out of work at the time and two weeks after buying the property, I was called back to work,” he said. “Then in 2012, my job was eliminated, and I decided to retire.”

Frank and Glenda moved to the area, and he started working part-time with Keith and Brenda Norton, who owned the Plantation Fish and Steak House. When the Nortons decided to sell the restaurant, the Adams and another couple bought it. In August 2016, the Adams bought out the other partners, and the restaurant became known as The Adams Family Fish and Steak Restaurant.

“We make everything homemade here. I don’t buy salads or dressings. The cole slaw is ground fresh, not from a mix. All produce is cut here in the restaurant,” Frank said. “I make it all from scratch. I make my own marinades. Even our French fries are homemade. We cut our steak to order, and the hamburgers are made from fresh meat. When we have an order for chopped steak, I grind it fresh.”

Friday nights are fish night in the area. The restaurant’s catfish is farm-raised in Mississippi.

“Our fish is really good,” Glenda said. “We get lots of compliments on our grilled fish and our hushpuppies. Frank experimented until he got the hushpuppy recipe just right.”

Items on the salad bar, other than the staples, are rotated. The Adams make their own potato salad and macaroni salad, and they have recently started to offer a cucumber and onion salad.

Frank does his own grilling and makes his own seasoning mixture for steaks.

Glenda makes the homemade desserts. Popular ones are coconut cake and tropical paradise cake.

Adams Family Restaurant is located at 60092 Pecan Rd. in Smithville. Hours are Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 until 9 p.m. During the winter months, the restaurant often closes earlier but does stay open if people call to say they are coming or if the place is really busy.

The restaurant is available for private parties of 25 or more on Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, call 651-4477.

Baked Shrimp Linguine Scampi

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and de-veined

1 Tbsp. salt

1 Tbsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. red chili flakes

3 cloves garlic, minced

6 oz. butter, melted

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 cup white wine (can substitute chicken broth)

8 oz. linguine pasta

Garnishes: parsley, red pepper flakes

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium-sized casserole pan, combine shrimp, salt, pepper, red chili flakes, garlic, butter, lemon juice and white wine. Bake for 10-13 minutes or until shrimp turns pink and is fully cooked. Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil, add salt to taste and cook linguine pasta al dente according to package directions, stirring occasionally. Strain linguine and combine with shrimp until pasta is fully coated in white wine scampi sauce. Garnish with chopped Italian parsley.

Sweet Potato Casserole

16 cups sweet potato

4 cups butter

12 cups brown sugar

1/2 cup cinnamon

1 tsp. nutmeg

4 cups mini-marshmallows

Mix all ingredients together, except marshmallows, and cook in 350-degree oven for 45 minutes. Remove from oven and add marshmallows. Return to oven for 15 minutes.

Chicken Alfredo

* The Adams found this recipe during a Bible retreat they attended. It makes enough for 150 people.

3 gallons milk

3/4 cup granulated garlic

4 lbs. butter

3 lbs. steam broccoli florets

5 lbs. fettuccine, cooked and drained

5 cups Parmesan cheese, grated

Salt and pepper

4 lbs. all-purpose flour

5 lbs. cooked, diced chicken

Heat milk thoroughly, but do not boil. Add Parmesan cheese and garlic. Stir with a whisk until smooth. Season mixture with salt and pepper. Make a roux using butter and flour. Melt the butter, add flour and stir constantly. Cook until mixture smells like peanuts. Add roux to milk mixture and whisk until smooth and thick. Add broccoli and cooked chicken (you may not need all of the Alfredo sauce). Serve over cooked fettuccine noodles.

Chicken Alfredo for a family

Fettuccine, cooked according to package directions

1 to 2 cups fresh chopped broccoli, cooked and hot

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter

3 Tbsp. flour

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

2 cups milk

1/2 to 3/4 tsp. grated Parmesan cheese (not canned)

2 to 3 cooked chicken breasts, diced

Cook pasta while making Alfredo sauce. Add broccoli in the last three minutes. Drain well and set aside.

To make the Alfredo sauce, melt the butter over medium high heat in a heavy bottomed medium-size saucepan. Add salt, pepper, garlic powder and flour to the pan. Whisk until smooth and the roux turns a pale brown. Slowly pour milk and whisk until combined. Add 1/2 cup of Parmesan cheese, continue to whisk until cheese melts into the mixture and becomes smooth. Dip a spoon in to taste. Adjust seasoning and cheese if needed. If the Parmesan flavoring is too weak, add 1/4 to 1/2 more to the pot and continue to whisk.

Continue to cook over medium heat, whisking until the sauce becomes thick. Once thickened, remove from the heat, pour over pasta and mix well. Serve immediately. The sauce will thicken as it cools. If the sauce thickens too much, thin with a small amount of milk. Serves six.